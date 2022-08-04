2023 Fiat Fastback SUV Coupe Makes Global Debut – Creta Rival

Fiat Fastback gets a coupe SUV design which split a lot of opinions around the world

Now part of Stellantis, Fiat, has been absent in Indian automotive segment as it was plagued with low sales numbers. The Italian legacy brand had compelling products like Punto Evo, Urban Cross, and Linea Classic offered in India towards its endgame. Apart from mainstream cars, Fiat had also offered performance-oriented and enthusiast Abarth lineup in India too.

Even though Fiat should’ve launched more vehicles like Tipo and Panda in the country, we are to blame as well. We just didn’t buy enough of Fiat products. But Fiat is very active in South America and has revealed a new vehicle based on its popular Pulse.

2023 Fiat Fastback SUV Coupe

Love it, or hate it. Coupe SUVs are springing up like clockwork. The first modern-age Coupe SUV is generally considered to be BMW’s X6. It was just an X5 with a sloping roofline and was sold at a higher price with less boot capacity. Soon more manufacturers followed and once a luxury segment, Coupe SUVs are now being embraced by mainstream manufacturers too.

Now, Fiat has also jumped on the bandwagon and has revealed the Fastback in Brazil. Fastback looks like it is a coupe version of Pulse crossover SUV that is on sale in Brazil and recently got an Abarth version. It is a production version of Fastback Coupe SUV concept that was displayed at Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018. Fiat has toned down a lot from the concept when developing production version of Fastback.

Favouring practicality, production version gets 4-doors instead of two on its concept. Fiat Fastback is based on company’s MLA platform which also underpins Pulse. This MLA platform is a modified version of MP1 platform that underpins Argos and Cronos. Fiat hasn’t yet revealed any specs pertaining to dimensions and powertrains. It is likely to be the same size as Pulse and get the same set of powertrains too.

Fastback gets the same front fascia as Pulse’ with a bold FIAT logo, handsome LED headlights, fog lamps and DRLs. It gets power creases on the bonnet for added muscle. Black body cladding is offered that reduces visual bulk and gives it an SUV appeal.

Rear gets changes over Pulse. It gets wider and sleeker LED taillights, a sporty bumper with fake exhaust tips and a fake diffuser. Fiat Fastback gets blacked-out roof and shark fin antenna. It also gets different wheels over Pulse and a sloping roofline.

Specs & Launch

Fiat Pulse is 4.1m long, 1.77m wide, and 1,57m tall and has a long 2.53m wheelbase. Fastback is likely to be slightly larger due to extensive bodywork. But with Coupe roofline, Pulse’s 370 litres boot space will be reduced.

Interiors are not yet revealed by Fiat and are likely to be similar to Pulse’. In effect, Fastback might get the same simplistic and functional interiors with a 10.1” touchscreen with smartphone integration and a 7” digital driver’s display too.

In terms of engines, Fastback is likely to get a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine making 130 bhp and a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine making 185 bhp. Depending on the choice, Fiat will offer either a 6-speed AT or a CVT. It is expected to launch around October 2022 as Fiat’s flagship offering in Brazil. When launched, it will compete with Hyundai Creta which recently got N Line variant and Volkswagen Nivus. Abarth version of Fastback might be launched in the coming years.