2023 Force Gurkha 5 Door New Spy Shots – Thar, Jimny 7 Seater Rival

Force Gurkha 5-Door will be launched before its upcoming rivals, Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

Force Motors is one of the largest manufacturers of vans in India. They also have a robust commercial vehicle portfolio. With a good presence in the CV segment, Force also aims to be a success in the PV segment. They ventured into the passenger vehicle segment in 2008, with the Gurkha SUV. But are yet to make it a sales success.

Over the years, Gurkha has been updated a lot. The latest update coming in 2021, which also is the new gen of Gurkha. As appealing as 3-Door lifestyle SUVs are, they can’t match the outright practicality offered by 5-Door SUVs. To bridge this gap, Force Motors is working on a 5-Door version of Gurkha SUV.

2023 Gurkha 5-Door SUV Spied

A fully camouflaged Force Gurkha 5-Door has been caught testing in India. This new spy shot gives a better look at the side view of the upcoming SUV. The basic design language of this upcoming SUV is reminiscent of existing Gurkha 3-Door and the commercial people mover Trax Cruiser by Force Motors.

Force Gurkha 5-Door will be based on an extended version of Gurkha 3-Door’s platform. Its design is heavily inspired by Mercedes-Benz G-Class, even more than the 3-door version. It gets a similar side-hinged tailgate as Gurkha 3-Door and Trax Cruiser. The tailgate also holds the spare wheel. The SUV’s front fascia gets round headlights with LED DRLs and fender-mounted indicators like a G-Class.

Engine and gearbox options

5-Door Gurkha will get the same Mercedes sourced FM 2.6L CR turbocharged diesel engine as the 3-Door version. It develops 91 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is found on multiple vehicles from Force Motors, including commercially available MPVs, vans and buses. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Gurkha also gets a proper 4X4 system with a low-range transfer case and mechanically lockable front and rear differentials. Wheelbase of the Gurkha 3-Door might be extended to around 400-500 mm to accommodate 2 more doors. We can also expect the suspension to be tuned a little differently given the increase in length and weight.

Features and Price

2023 Gurkha 5-door will get similar features as current Gurkha. It gets an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear camera and a digital MID screen in the instrument cluster. The SUV will also get all four power windows, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors. It might also feature 6 airbags, as it is being planned to get mandated by the Indian Government.

5-Door Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. Interestingly, the 5 door Jimny will also be offered as a 7 seater. It remains to be seen if Mahindra and Force also offer their 5 door versions with a 7 seater option. Current spy shot shows the Gurkha 5 door in 6 seater option, with captain seats in middle row.

Force Motors is expected to launch Gurkha 5-Door before the upcoming competition, which might give it an edge. Launch is expected later this year. We can expect 5-Door Gurkha to cost around Rs. 2 lakh more than the already expensive 3-Door Gurkha. At that price, the value quotient for a 5-Door off-road lifestyle vehicle with bare-bones features is very hard to justify. But for that money, it promises more capability off-road than its competition.