2023 Ford Edge SUV Debuts As A 7 Seater – XUV700 Inspired Design ?

Ford Edge New Gen that is specific for China, is not the same model that is sold in USA

Ford Edge is one of the top SUVs in USA for a good reason. Currently, Ford sells MY2023 Edge in North American markets. It has a similar design language as Ford EcoSport. But the New Gen Edge that is launched in China is a different product than US-spec model.

Not only in design, but in size as well. The new Ford Edge for China is a significantly larger SUV and comes with a third row of seating option. Interestingly, some of the styling bits remind of Mahindra XUV700.

Ford Edge New Gen

The front of this SUV resembles that of other China-spec Ford models like Explorer, Equator, Equator Sport and lastly, Evos which also gets the same 27” screen. Top-spec variants of Ford Edge new gen get chrome-studded grille and 20” alloy wheel while lower-spec variants have to make do with a black grille along with 19” alloy wheels.

The front fascia, especially its headlamps and its grille, resembles Hyundai Tucson which was recently launched in India. Coming to its side profile, it gets electronically operated flush door panels. The beltline is underlined with a chrome strip and has a kink near its D-pillar which is a little weird and reminds us of Fortuner’s beltline. ORVMs are mounted on its front doors rather than on A-pillars.

Coming to its rear, it gets smoked-out LED taillights with EDGE badging in the middle, sitting below a blue oval logo. Ford China has decided not to give it fake exhaust vents which is much appreciated. Given strict emission norms in China, Edge gets a fat exhaust canister that is visible below its bumper. It also gets ADAS functions.

Specs & Launch

While interiors are not revealed, we do know the specs. While US-spec Edge is just 4,779mm long, China-spec Ford Edge new gen is 5m long. It is 1,961mm wide and 1,773mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. Low-spec Edge variants weigh around 1,990 kg whereas top-spec variants weigh 2,084 kg owing to their extensive equipment list.

A 2L petrol engine is standard across the range and makes 248 bhp of power. We don’t know if China-spec Edge gets an ST line like US-spec Edge. But we will get more info around November when it will be fully unveiled at 2022 Guangzhou Auto Show. Ford Edge will not make it to India. Also, Ford’s Gujarat plant was recently taken over by Tata Motors.

Back in 2019, Ford and Mahindra had formed a JV. Under this, Mahindra was to manufacture a new C-SUV for Ford. This C-SUV would have been same product underneath as what is now known as the XUV700, but with a different top-hat with Ford styling. Unfortunately, the product never materialized as Ford and Mahindra JV ended on 1st Jan 2021. In Sep 2021, Ford announced their exit from the Indian market.