2023 Ford Endeavour Makes Global Debut – Fortuner Rival

The new-gen Ford Endeavour will be based on the same T6.2 modular ladder-on-frame platform that underpins the new Ranger pickup truck

It is a shame that Ford decided to call it quits from the Indian market a few months ago. If not, the following piece of development would have excited every SUV enthusiast in India too. The American carmaker has globally unveiled a new generation model of Everest which was sold by the name ‘Endeavour’ in India until a few months ago.

Test mules of the upgraded seven-seater premium SUV have been spied internationally on multiple occasions in the past few months. Ford has now taken the covers off from the upcoming new-gen Everest which comes with significant updates both on and underneath its skin.

2023 Ford Endeavour: Redesigned Exterior

For starters, Ford has completely redesigned the exterior of the new Endeavour including a brand new face that borrows styling cues from the new F-150 Raptor. The updated front fascia gets a new 3D radiator grille with a vertical slat housing the blue oval logo at the centre. The large grille is flanked by new dual-pod projector LED headlamps on both sides that are encased within C-shaped LED DRLs.

The SUV has retained its brawny appearance thanks to a flatter bonnet line, a wider air intake and a muscular front bumper which houses new fog lamps and a massive silver-coloured bash plate. Moving towards the side profile, a flat roofline lends the SUV a boxy silhouette it has always been known for. Side profile of the new Endeavour has been kept clean and understated.

In terms of proportions, the upcoming Endeavour appears visibly bigger than its predecessor. The big SUV runs on massive 20-inch alloy wheels which nicely filled up the huge flared wheel arches wrapped by thick plastic claddings. It also receives a massive sidestep for easier egress and ingress. Highlights from the rear end include a C-shaped LED taillamp on each side, a roof-mounted spoiler and high-mounted brake light.

Revised Interiors & More Features

Interiors of the cabin in the upgraded seven-seat SUV has been given a significant makeover. This includes an all-black cabin, leather upholstery on seats, steering wheel and gear knob and a twin-screen setup on the dashboard. In terms of features, the new-gen Endeavour will get a new widescreen digital instrument console, a large tablet-style infotainment screen and more connected car tech features.

However, the biggest addition to the features in the new-gen Endeavour will be a full suite of advanced safety features along with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System). These would include safety features like a rear cross-traffic alert, blind zone warning and an advanced autonomous emergency braking system. It comes with 9 airbags – there is an airbag in between front passenger and driver.

New Powertrain Options

Changes will also be seen under the hood of the new Endeavour which will be offered with three engine options- a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit, a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol mill and a new 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel unit. Ford is likely to continue with a 2.0-litre single-turbo oil burner in some markets. A 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will also be offered as standard across the range.

2023 Ford Endeavour will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD options, the latter is equipped with a low-range transfer case as well as differential locks for better off-roading abilities. The Blue Oval brand will be offering the latest iteration of the SUV in six trims namely Ambient, Trend, Trend Sport, Wildtrack X, Titanium and Platinum.