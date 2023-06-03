2023 Hero HF Deluxe Launch Price Rs 60k – New Colours, USB Charging, Tubeless Tyres

Updates to 2023 Hero HF Deluxe will allow improved competencies against rivals like recently launched Honda Shine 100

One of the popular entry-level commuters in the country, HF Deluxe is the second bestselling bike in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio. It is already a member of the 20-million sales club. With the updates, HF Deluxe will be looking to achieve new milestones and ensure a better overall experience for users.

With new features, 2023 HF Deluxe has improved capabilities to take on rivals. It continues to be affordably priced, starting at Rs 60,760 for the kick-start variant. The self-start variant is priced at Rs 66,408.

Hero HF Deluxe – What’s new

For folks who prefer sportier styling, Hero has introduced a new Canvas Black Edition of HF Deluxe. It’s essentially an all-black theme that covers the headlamp cowl, engine, leg guard, fuel tank, exhaust pipe, alloy wheels and grab rails. The handlebar, telescopic front forks and rear suspension retain the shiny chrome finish, creating an exciting contrast with the blacked-out theme. The Canvas Black Edition gets 3D HF Deluxe emblem on side panels, adding more character to the bike.

2023 HF Deluxe also gets a new stripes portfolio, which is a new graphics theme for the bike. The new sporty graphics significantly enhances the bike’s visual appeal. The new stripes graphics can be seen on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, side panels and under-seat panels. Users can choose from four different colour options under HF Deluxe stripes portfolio. It includes Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red.

In terms of equipment, HF Deluxe now offers a USB charger. Alloy wheels with tubeless tyres have also been introduced with Self and Self i3S variants. Other highlights include side stand indicator and toe guard. Hero is offering five years warranty as standard, along with five free services with HF Deluxe.

Hero HF Deluxe – Performance, specs

There are no changes to mechanical aspects of the bike. Powering HF Deluxe is a 97.2cc air cooled, 4 stroke, single cylinder OHC BS-VI (OBD-II compliant) Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’. Hero XSens offers a range of benefits such as high fuel efficiency, longer engine life, stable rides, effortless acceleration and minimal maintenance.

The engine churns out 8.02 PS of max power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. This is the same as that of 100cc Splendor Plus. The engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Rival Honda Shine has a 98.98 cc engine, producing 7.38 PS and 8.05 Nm.

2023 HF Deluxe is 1965 mm long, 720 mm wide and 1045 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1,235 mm. Seat height is 805 mm. With ground clearance of 165 mm, HF Deluxe can tackle a wide variety of terrain. The bike has a long seat length of 733 mm, which makes it suitable for pillion riders as well as for carrying heavy cargo. Kerb weight of 112 kg (self-start) ensures stability at high speeds.