2023 Hero Hunk Spied Testing – Pulsar P150, Unicorn Rival?

The test mules of 2023 Hero Hunk 160 seem to be close to production and were completely undisguised

Hero Hunk is a muscular 150cc motorcycle that came with the same engine as CBZ Extreme. It was not very popular in India. Hero MotoCorp had to discontinue the motorcycle from the domestic market. However, it is still manufactured here and is being shipped overseas.

At 2,749 units shipped in August 2022, Hero Hunk is the highest-exported 2-wheeler from India’s largest 2W manufacturer in that month. Hunk is currently sold in Bangladesh, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Columbia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Guyana, Madagascar, Myanmar, Nepal, Panama, Peru, Sri Lanka and a few more countries.

That being said, Hero markets Xtreme 160R as Hunk 160R in a few markets, Hunk 190R gets the same engine as Xpulse 200 and in a few other markets, Hunk 150 is still on sale that gets the same features and body that we used to get years ago in India. But there is a new Hunk that is spotted testing in India. Let’s take a look.

2023 Hero Hunk Spied

2023 Hunk test mules in question were spotted in Jaipur, near Hero MotoCorp Tech Center. Both of them donned red number plates indicating that they are test mules. Looking at these motorcycles, I couldn’t help but think about the Hero Xtreme 200R that was launched besides Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200.

Closer inspection revealed that it has similar body panels, tank design, tank shrouds design, headlight design, alloy wheels, exhaust canister, taillights and pretty much everything else. There is one major change and that is the engine. 2023 Hero Hunk which was spotted testing, was equipped with a 160cc engine that we also saw on Xtreme 160R.

Engine casing is similar to 160’s rather than 200’s. On deduction, it looks like Hero MotoCorp is targeting the lower end of 150cc and 160cc segments. This is where Honda Unicorn is currently partying. Looking at the fairly minimal bells and whistles that Hunk 160R is donning, it is obvious where Hero has its eyes on.

Specs & Features

Speaking of bells and whistles, there are not a lot on Hunk 160R. This can be a boon allowing Hero to price it competitively. Single-channel ABS is present along with alloy wheels, dual disc brakes, LED taillights, halogen headlights, mono-shock rear and telescopic front suspension are some of notable features. Hero might throw in XTEC connected features as well.

The engine on Xtreme 160R makes 15 bhp and 14 Nm of torque. On 2023 Hero Hunk, this engine might be detuned to fit the segment. Honda Unicorn is gaining a lot of traction in recent months and is regaining lost market at a significant rate. Recently launched Bajaj Pulsar P150 has a single-disc variant that is another likely rival for Hunk 160.

If planned for India, new Hunk could launch sometime next year, as the test mules looked fairly production-ready. We would wager a price of around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.05 lakh (ex-sh) for the top-spec trim with Bluetooth connectivity and a sub Rs. 1 lakh price for base trim without connected features.