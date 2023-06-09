2023 Hero Passion Plus Launch Price Rs 76k – New Features Added

Excluding Splendor + XTEC variant, Passion Plus is now the costliest 100cc bike from Hero MotoCorp

With Hero’s 100cc bikes being its bread and butter, it’s natural to feel a bit anxious when there’s a new capable rival in town. If consumer attention is diverted towards recently launched Honda Shine 100, it would be a setback for Hero MotoCorp.

To deal with the insecurity, Hero is working on a multi-pronged strategy. For example, HF Deluxe was recently updated with new colours and features. And now, Hero has reintroduced Passion Plus 100cc. The bike was discontinued in 2019, owing to low demand. Hero now has a total of five 100cc bikes to tackle the threat from Honda Shine 100.

Hero Passion Plus styling and features

As compared to Hero’s 100cc bikes like Splendor+, HF Deluxe and HF 100, the newly launched Passion Plus has a more premium profile. It explains why Passion Plus is categorized under Hero’s Executive range and not under the Practical range. Before Passion Plus, the Executive range had only 110cc and 125cc bikes. Hero’s Performance range has motorcycles in 160cc and 200cc segment.

Passion Plus has a seamless design, with a lot more skin in comparison to other 100cc bikes from Hero. With availability of a broader canvas, it has been possible to paint some cool graphics onto the bike. The graphics have a smooth flow, extending all the way from the fuel tank to the grab rail section. Matching graphics can be seen on the headlamp cowl as well. Hero Passion Plus is available in colour options of Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue and Black Heavy Grey.

In terms of features, Hero Passion Plus is largely the same as Splendor Plus. Some of the key highlights include i3S technology, side stand indicator, semi-digital instrument console, mobile charging port and spacious utility case. Hero Passion Plus has a long, wide seat, which should ensure optimal comfort for both rider and pillion.

Hero Passion Plus performance, specs

Passion Plus is using the same 97.2cc engine, as seen with other 100cc bikes from Hero. The air-cooled unit generates 8 PS of max power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox.

While there is no official mileage number, Passion Plus could deliver around 60+ kmpl of fuel efficiency. Passion Plus is 115kg, as compared to 112 Kg of Splendor Plus. This could make it slightly less fuel efficient. Passion Plus has a larger 11 litres fuel tank, as compared to 9.8 litres of Splendor+.

Passion Plus utilizes a double cradle frame, suspended on telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike has 18-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 80/100 tubeless tyres at front and rear. Braking duties are performed by 130mm drum brakes at both ends.

At Rs 76,301, Passion Plus is costlier than Honda Shine that is available at a starting price of Rs 64,900. Clearly, Hero doesn’t want to take any chances. It is ensuring that options are available at both ends of the spectrum, i.e., below and above the price of Honda Shine 100. How effective that strategy will be remains to be seen.