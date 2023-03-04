2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC BS6 II Launched – New Features, Colour

New Super Splendor XTEC BS6 Phase II gets LED headlamp, new colour, full digital instrument cluster and a range of cosmetic touch-ups

2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC BS6 Phase II has been launched. First units have started arriving at dealerships. Users can expect an improved overall experience, as the bike packs in a comprehensive range of premium updates.

New Super Splendor XTEC BS6 Phase II is expected to be priced higher than the outgoing model. The updates should allow for improved competencies against rivals such as Honda Shine, TVS Raider and Bajaj CT 125X.

Super Splendor XTEC BS6 Phase II – what’s new?

Among the most noticeable updates are the LED headlamp and LED DRL. It’s a 2-level LED headlamp with integrated low beam and high beam. The two sections of the headlamp are separated by the LED DRL placed in between. The LED DRL has an always-on feature, which means it is activated as soon as the keys are turned on. The engine is not required to be turned on for the LED DRL to work.

Other lighting pieces such as turn indicators and tail lamp continue to have halogen bulbs. With the updated lighting at front, the headlamp cowl and visor have also been updated. Another big improvement comes in the form of a full digital instrument console. It appears to be the same unit, as seen with Splendor Plus XTEC variant. Take a look at the detailed walkaround by Biker Mjk 2.

The digital speedometer has Bluetooth connectivity and can be used for call and SMS alerts when paired with the user’s smartphone. Users can see a range of information such as real time mileage and indication for side stand, low fuel, high beam and i3S.

With the change in lighting setup and new full digital speedometer, the wiring has also changed on the new Super Splendor XTEC BS6 Phase II model. Spaces around the digital speedometer have been updated and there’s a USB charging port as well.

In terms of cosmetic updates, there’s a new colour and updated graphics and stickering. The Super Splendor logo on the fuel tank has a 3D design. Exhaust pipe has been updated and it is now a slimmer unit in comparison to the earlier model. Aural experience also seems to have been improved.

Super Splendor XTEC BS6 Phase II performance

Engine is the same as earlier, with the only difference that it has been updated to comply with BS6 Phase II emission norms. The bike is powered by a 124.7cc air-cooled motor that generates 10.7 bhp of max power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. New Splendor XTEC supports E20 ethanol-blend fuel, which makes it future-ready. It is likely that relevant tweaks have been incorporated in the engine to make it E20 ready.

While official details are not available right now, Hero Super Splendor XTEC BS6 Phase II could deliver mileage of around 60+ kmpl. In heavy-traffic usage, mileage could be around 50+ kmpl. Prices will be announced in coming days.