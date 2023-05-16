2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launch Price Rs 1.43 Lakh – New Features, Colours

As opposed to its predecessor, 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V gets a new headlight design along with three riding modes

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated 2023 Xpulse 200 4V. It is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh for the base variant and Rs 1.51 lakh for the top PRO variant. All prices are ex-sh. Xpulse 200 4V PRO variant is nothing but the Rally Edition of earlier version. This is a Rs. 5,000 increment over its preceding model and this price seems worth what the newer model is packing in its belt. It is the only real ADV or off-roader motorcycle under 350cc space.

With the new model, Hero MotoCorp is introducing new colourways. Hero has kept Matte Nexus Blue and Polestar Blue as is but inverted the colour schemes with Sports Red with its respective Black elements. Despite its displacement deficit, it locks horns with Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure.

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V – Finessing game enters MY2023

Hero is known for finessing its off-roader with every iteration. BS6 transition brought in a much much-required refinement and throttle response. The 4V model took that refinement a notch above and added top-end performance, fuel efficiency, revised gearing, new sprockets, brighter headlights and relatively high-speed highway cruising ability.

With MY2023, the company is offering a brand new headlight unit with an ‘H’ LED signature and there are two projectors for low beam. Even though it is a brand-new headlight unit for India, it resembles what Hero Motors offers on export models for markets like Turkey. Headlights were never Xpulse’s forte and we hope this newer headlight unit is better than the 15% brighter unit offered with the 4V model. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credited to FTR Club channel.

The updated switchgear, windscreen and knuckle guards are welcome additions too. Previously, knuckle guards were fixed from one side only and considered flimsy. Now, Hero is offering better quality knuckle guards that get fixtures at both ends. Windscreen is taller, protecting from wind blasts that much better.

Along with that, Hero is offering three ABS modes namely Road, Off-Road and Rally. These modes alter the ABS intervention and are least intrusive in Rally Mode. Another neat addition is instant fuel efficiency reading. Dual-channel ABS and LED turn indicators would have been a welcome addition, but that isn’t the case.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner. The XPulse has rapidly become one of our most popular premium motorcycles among customers in India and across our global markets. This motorcycle caters to the new-age explorers who are equally conscious about making eco-friendly choices. Fulfilling their aspirations for adventure and offroad thrill, the new XPulse 200 4V aims to create a differentiated experience for the riders with significant advancements on all key fronts – performance, connectivity, technology, and styling.”

Componentry remains unchanged

Hero has kept the engine unchanged. So, the same 199.6cc single-cylinder engine generates 19.1 bhp and 17.35 Nm of torque. 4V head and oil cooling are notable features. The weight is just 158 kg, making it friendlier in tricky terrains. Rear luggage rack now has provisions for adding saddle stays.

Except for ABS modes, rest of the componentry remains unchanged. The same long-travel (190 mm front and 170mm rear) conventional telescopic front and mono-shock rear suspension, 21” front and 18” rear wire-spoke wheels along with A/T tyres from Ceat. Ground clearance is 220mm stock. If this is not enough, buyers can buy the Hero Xpulse 200 PRO variant.

This variant gets compression and rebound adjustable front suspension, rebound and preload adjustable rear suspension, even longer suspension travel (250mm front and 220mm rear), Maxxis knobby tyres, 270mm ground clearance and more. Hero is expanding its Xpulse lineup with a new 400cc to 450cc motorcycle soon.