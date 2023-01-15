2023 Honda ADV 160cc Scooter Launch Price IDR 39m (Rs 2 Lakh)

By offering new colours, Honda ADV 160 is carried forward to MY2023 with minimal to no changes over MY2022

With growing demand and to cater to a wider audience, variations within scooters are a go to sales strategy. Choices are wide-ranging. We now have three-wheeled scooters, touring scooters with varied engine displacements, daily commute scooters, and sporty scooters as well. Powertrains too differ between regular ICE and EV.

Honda ADV 160 is a cross between a sporty scooter and an ADV motorcycle. Honda has cleverly inculcated ADV elements into this scooter to create something unique. It is launched in Indonesia and teased in other ASEAN markets. For MY2023, Honda has made certain changes for ADV 160. Let’s take a look.

2023 Honda ADV 160cc Scooter

On keen observation, not a lot has changed over the outgoing model. This is a good thing as Honda ADV 160 was a sorted product in most aspects. Even mechanically, Honda seems to have carried over ADV 160 as is including its performance figures. What is changed over MY2022, is new colour options and graphics, which seem to be inspired by Honda’s ADV motorcycles range.

It is the spiritual successor to ADV 150, which was first unveiled at 2019 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) held in Jakarta. With ADV 160, Honda is playing the premium card and gets a lot of goodies to back up its price. Design holds on to its own too and radiates a premium appeal.

What we’re looking at is a maxi-styled scooter with ADV elements like block pattern tyres for maximum grip. The front apron is dominated by twin LED headlight design that somewhat resembles that of Africa Twin. There are LED DRLs on top of headlights and above them, we have LED turn indicators. A tall adjustable windscreen completes the front design of 2023 Honda ADV 160cc Scooter.

Except for not being a step-through scooter, Honda ADV 160 offers every creature comfort that one would hope for. Rider gets a relaxed riding position that will help in long stretches of roads. A generous seat ensures adequate wiggle room for the rider and offers enough comfort and support. Aiding comfort further are 14” front wheels and 13” rear.

Specs & Features

The 157 cc single-cylinder 4V engine still makes 16 bhp of power and 14.7 Nm of torque. Honda Selectable Torque Control (technically traction control system) ensures optimum traction for maximum grip and performance with block pattern tyres in varied terrains.

Honda ADV 160 gets 240 mm disc up front and 220 mm disc at the rear and gets CBS (Combi Brake System). Suspension components from Showa should add to the scooter’s riding dynamics. There is a fully digital instrument console that gets blue backlighting.

Honda has launched this in Indonesia and prices go till IDR 39.25 million (approx Rs. 2.05 lakh). India launch is not yet confirmed. Looks like we have to wait longer while ASEAN markets get to experience this combination of style, performance and convenience. If it does launch in India, it will directly rival Yamaha Aerox 155.