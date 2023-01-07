2023 Honda Amaze Updated To Meet RDE Norms – First Walkaround

Among the two survivors from the Japanese brand, Honda Amaze is the first one to comply with new stricter RDE norms

Honda will strictly be a sedan brand once Phase II of BS6 emission standards kick in from April 2023. Until Honda launches its compact SUV in India to rival Creta, of course. After April 2022, Honda will establish a strictly petrol-only portfolio and diesel engines offered with WR-V, City and Amaze will be axed soon.

Right now, we get Jazz, WR-V, City 4th Gen, Amaze and City 5th Gen. Post April 2023, we will only be limited to buying 5th Gen City and Amaze with petrol engines only. Honda seems to be the first among carmakers to make their (not already complying) powertrains comply with Phase II of BS6 transition.

New 2023 Honda Amaze Walkaround

Amaze compact sedan with a 1.2L petrol engine that will meet RDE (Real Driving Emissions) is on sale. There is a price to bear when buying the cleanest version of Amaze. It is around Rs. 30K more than before. Prices now start at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-sh) for base E variant. Let’s take a look.

Thanks to YouTuber SansCari Sumit, we have a walkaround video of this new vehicle outside of Honda dealership in Haldwani. He did a walkaround of 2023 Honda Amaze base E trim and shared his views regarding the same. Additions to justify the Rs. 30K other than a cleaner RDE-compliant engine, is generous chrome usage.

We now have a chrome surround for fog lamp housing as well. Chrome grille is offered as standard too. There is a new chrome strip running across the rear lower bumper. Even with the base E trim, Honda is offering manually dimmable IRVM, all-four power windows, auto down function for driver’s window, AC and more. Wireless charging is now offered as an accessory for around Rs. 9K.

Boot can be released from the inside and gets a lamp as well. There are ABS, EBD, parking sensors, dual airbags, and a lot more. That said, there are no adjustable headrests anywhere and ORVMs and door handles are not body coloured. Steering wheel is not adjustable too, which is a big bummer at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-sh).

New RDE Compliant Engine

While Phase I of BS6 norms stressed compliance in lab or test conditions, Phase II demands the same compliance in real driving conditions. A vehicle will undergo varied driving conditions and meeting emission standards is tough. If economies of scale permit, vehicles will be made compliant or else they will be discontinued.

Honda is sticking with its winning 5th Gen City and Amaze and is shedding Jazz, WR-V and 4th Gen City. The 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol engine that does duties in Amaze still makes around 90 bhp of power and 110 Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT.