2023 Honda CB350 Cafe Racer Showcased To Dealers – New Launch Soon

After CB350 and CB350 RS, Honda will add 3rd motorcycle in their 350cc range next month

Honda launched the CB350 back in Sep 2020. In the initial months, it had registered good response from bike enthusiasts. Later in Feb 2021, Honda launched a scrambler version based on the CB350, called CB350 RS. Despite two motorcycles on offer in the 350cc range, Honda has not come anywhere close to sales numbers registered by Royal Enfield.

In Jan 2023, Royal Enfield registered sales of over 26k units for their Classic 350. While sales of Honda CB350 range was 1,086 units. To bring a boost to their sales in the 350cc range, Honda is getting ready to launch a new motorcycle next month.

Honda CB350 Cafe Racer

To provide more options to customers in the 350cc segment, Honda will soon launch a new cafe racer motorcycle based on CB350. Honda has chosen to challenge Royal Enfield and this new motorcycle is expected to improve its prospects in this space.

Likely to be called Honda CB350 Cafe Racer, the motorcycle has been showcased to dealers. Launch is expected next month. It will come with Cafe Racer style single seat, revised headlamp cowl, black alloys, black engine with chrome Honda logo, etc.

Speaking of the new Honda CB350 Cafe Racer, the motorcycle sports a neo-retro look. Some key features include round headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, single piece seat, chrome finish exhaust, alloy wheels, an all-LED setup and semi-digital instrument cluster. It also has a smartphone charging USB port.

CB350 Cafe Racer powertrain

Honda’s 350 cc Cafe Racer will use the same engine as that of CB350. It is rated to deliver 21.07 ps @ 5500 rpm and 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle will also be sharing a number of other components with CB350. This will help Honda to reduce costs and improve production efficiency.

Just like CB350, its cafe racer version could be equipped with assist and slipper clutch, dual channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS).

The instrument console could also be the same, which displays a range of information such as average mileage, real time mileage, gear position indicator, distance to empty, and battery voltage. Expect prices to be in the Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 2.3 lakh range, ex-sh. More details to be revealed at the launch event next month.