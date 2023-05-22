2023 Honda CBR250RR patented – India launch planned?

Honda CBR250RR will take on the likes of Yamaha R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 once launched in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced plans to launch larger capacity motorcycles, especially in the above 150cc segment. Later this year, a new 350cc cruiser is planned for launch, based on the CB350 platform. Honda has also patented the CL250 / CL300 scrambler in India.

Apart from that, they could also be launching the CBR250RR. Yes. The same has now been patented in India. Motorcyclists upgrading from a single-cylinder offering are increasing by the day and a multi-cylinder offering in the quarter-liter segment makes a lot of sense in India. Motorcycles coming close are Kawasaki Ninja 300 (displacement-wise) and Royal Enfield 650cc offerings (price-wise).

2023 Honda CBR250RR Patented in India

If you think CBR250RR has a lot of ‘R’ in its name, it is still one less R than Honda’s flagship CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. In Honda’s books, more R is probably more performance or something of that sort. Speaking of CBR1000RR-R Fireblade that’s where CBR250RR draws most of its design inspirations.

There is a sharp fairing that screams a lot of aggression. LED DRLs accompany twin headlights that make CBR250RR’s face. These LED DRLs look like snarly eyebrows for its eye-like LED headlights. The handsome fairing covers almost all of the engine bay. An aerodynamic windscreen and fairing-mounted ORVMs. India is likely to get turn indicators separate from their LED DRLs as seen in the patent.

CBR250RR badging above and large Honda badging below lends a sporty flair. The gold Showa SFF-BP USD front forks grab a lot of attention. Clip-on handlebars offer a committed riding posture and a lot of front-end feel. Other notable elements include a steep subframe with split and stepped seats, a dual-barrel exhaust and a fully digital Blue-backlit instrument cluster.

This is not a TFT panel, something which KTM RC 390 offers. It shows various basic functionalities and readouts of the motorcycle. Componentry includes rear mono-shock, single petal disc at both ends, dual-channel ABS, three riding modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+), 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tyres wrapped to 17” alloys and 14.5L fuel tank. All this combined, Honda CBR250RR weighs 168 kg.

Parallel-twin motor, unlike CB300R

A 249cc, parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine powers Honda CBR250RR. Honda will offer two states of tune. Base Standard variant will generate 38.2 bhp of power and 23.3 Nm of torque, while the SP variant makes 42 bhp of power and 25 Nm of torque. A 6-speed transmission, a slip and assist clutch along with a quick shifter are notable elements.

With Yamaha getting ready to launch R3 in India later this year, timing seems to be right for Honda to finally launch the CBR250RR. If launched, expect Honda CBR250RR to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh.