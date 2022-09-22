2023 Honda CBR250RR Revealed – New Design, More Power

2023 Honda CBR250RR makes 4 bhp more than the outgoing model which was not launched in India

Honda is known for its quality and reliability worldwide. So much so that it has a cult following even here in India. Honda is one of the most valuable motorcycle companies in the world right now when considering sales and production in all global markets combined.

In India, Honda is known for scooters with Activa range while Hero MotoCorp still holds the strings in motorcycle department. Honda’s CBR range is generally reserved for sporty faired motorcycles. Of these, the quarter-litre CBR motorcycles offer the right balance of performance and frugality.

India got CBR250R back in the day. But right now, fully-faired sporty motorcycles by Honda are a rare breed in India. With CBR650R currently the cheapest offering that costs around Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-sh). Indonesia gets a revised 2023 Honda CBR250RR which would have been a good seller in India. Let’s take a look.

2023 Honda CBR250RR

In Honda’s terminology, more R means sportier and more performance. First unveiled in 2016 in global markets, Honda CBR250RR was well received. Honda is keeping the product fresh by updating it for MY2023. This update not only brings fresher design, but Honda has also fettled with its engines to extract a few more ponies.

Coming to the looks department first, it is a sharp-looking animal. 2023 Honda CBR250RR gets an all-new fairing which is slightly more aggressive than previous design. Rest of the body panels along with its rear seat cowl are also new. Graphics and colour schemes are new for MY2023 too. LED lighting is standard and turn indicators are housed on top of headlights.

In terms of componentry, 2023 CBR250RR now gets front USD forks finished in gold colour. These are Showa SFF-BP (Separate Fork Function – Big Piston), while the rear suspension is taken care of by a mono-shock, mounted on an aluminium swingarm. At 1,385 mm, the wheelbase is now 4mm smaller and allows the bike to tip into corners better.

Engine & Rivals

Coming to its engine, it is a single-cylinder unit that displaces 249.7cc. With a reworked engine head, Honda has managed to crank up the compression ratio slightly. This allows the 2023 Honda CBR250RR to make 42 PS of power at 13,000 RPM and 25 Nm of torque at 11,000 RPM. With the 2020 model, performance figures were 40 PS and 25 Nm.

Other features include Dual Channel ABS, three riding modes, a quick shifter, slipper clutch, and dual pod exhaust among others. With a 14.5L fuel tank, 2023 Honda CBR250RR weighs 168 kg. This yields good power:weight ratio. Honda offers five colours namely Bravery Red Black, Mystique Blue, Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Black Freedom, and Honda Tricolour.

Price is not yet revealed by Honda. If launched in India, with this power figure, it will take on KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, Apache RR 310, and the likes. HMSI has not revealed any details about this motorcycle coming to our shores. We are hopeful, regardless.