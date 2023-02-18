2023 Honda City Facelift Photos Leak – New Exteriors, Interiors

The new Honda City facelift will only be available with a petrol engine – Diesel will not be on offer

Honda Car India has decided to discontinue the 4th gen City, WR-V and Jazz from its lineup. This is due to the upcoming new and more stringent RDE norms, coming into effect from 1st April 2023. Post that, Honda will only have the City and Amaze on sale.

Next month, Honda will update the City sedan with a facelift. Ahead of that, first photos of the new 2023 Honda City facelift have leaked online. As expected, it is a minor facelift, and not a major one. The subtle changes aim to make the Honda City even more desirable.

2023 Honda City Facelift Photos Leak

Honda City is the best selling sedan in the segment It led mid-sized sedan sales in CY 2022, scaling over rivals Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz and VW Virtus by a significant margin. But Honda City’s No 1 position might get threatened in 2023, with the arrival of new gen Verna on 21st March.

Ahead of that Honda has planned to launch a facelifted City. It will receive both exterior and interior feature updates. From the photos, we can see that the 2023 City facelift has retained its classic looks. Top variant is seen with LED headlamps, while the mid variant gets projector units.

In the front is a new grille in a more compact design with a honeycomb pattern, new alloy wheels, body coloured elements and revised front and rear bumpers. The interiors have also been revised. Expect many new features to get added – ventilated seats, new infotainment system, wireless Apple Carplay / Android Auto, etc.

Updated Engines To Meet RDE Norms

Honda will do away with the 1.5 liter diesel engine and will be exclusively offered as a petrol sedan. 2023 City will be powered by a 1.5 liter petrol engine offering 121 hp power, mated to either a 6 speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. It will also get a 1.5 liter petrol hybrid engine making 126 hp power via an e-CVT transmission.

The current Honda City is offered in 9 variants and is priced from Rs. 11.87 Lakh to Rs. 15.62 Lakh (ex-showroom) while the hybrid retails at Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-sh. The City facelift would be priced at a premium in comparison.

Updating engines to meet the new emission norms is going to make all cars in India expensive. Same will be the case with the new Honda City. Upon launch, it will continue to rival Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.