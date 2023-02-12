2023 Honda City Facelift Render In 6 Colours – Launch Next Month

Just by removing the chrome bar, 5th Gen City facelift looks much cleaner and sportier and lends it a totally different look

Honda has been battling low sales for quite some time. With a lack in SUV department, Honda is bleeding market share YoY and MoM. Honda is working on a sub 4m SUV and a compact SUV along with it for the Indian market.

That said, Honda still has some traction in the sedan segment, thanks to the City and Amaze. Honda 5th Gen City facelift test mules have been spotted multiple times. From the spy shots, it seems like there will be a minor facelift. That is exactly what our rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created, based on leaked spy shots.

2023 Honda City Facelift Render

Honda can achieve a distinct identity with very subtle changes. We saw this with the Amaze facelift. It was very minuscule, but effective nonetheless. Similar strategy is applied in creating this version of 5th gen City facelift. Basically, what our render has is a different front fascia, that looks much cleaner and better.

The thick front grille has been removed. Along with that, there is a new element painted in body colour, which sits above the grille and makes it look like an extension of its bonnet. It is not as chunky as the chrome bar, allowing an opportunity to include a slightly larger grille with a honeycomb pattern. This way, our render de-chromes 5th gen City facelift and adds sporty character.

Apart from this, lower parts of the front bumper get a LED bar instead of circular LED fog lamps on the outgoing version. This LED bar sits in slightly larger blackened inserts that further amplifies sportiness.

Our render is in typical Honda fashion where changes with facelifts are very minimal. At the side, we now see a new alloy wheel design that further accentuates the athletic charm. Launch of the new 2023 Honda City facelift will take place sometime next month, March 2023. Which is when the official design will be revealed along with prices and variants.

Specs & Features

This design brings the 5th gen City facelift closer to an RS trim, offered in a few ASEAN markets. A sporty sedan like this, should be powered by a sporty engine, right? Sadly, that’s not the case as Honda doesn’t offer a turbo petrol engine with 5th gen City, yet. In Thailand, a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit is offered kicking out 122 bhp of power and 173 Nm of torque.

City’s immediate rivals like Verna, Slavia and Virtus all come with 1.0L turbo petrol motors. This enhances the fun quotient in a sedan. India-spec City facelift will be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine making 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. A strong hybrid powertrain along with ADAS are offered too, marketed as City e:HEV Sensing.