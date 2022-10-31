2023 Honda City Facelift Spied – Sporty Bumper, Skirts, Spoiler

2023 New Honda City seems to be formulated in an attempt to prepare for an all-out attack from the newly launched Toyota Yaris

City is a definitive product for India. Currently, Honda is offering both 4th and 5th gen of this model in India, and has been a successive icon. Honda India has managed to sell 9 lakh units of City in a matter of 25 years. These sales include both exports and domestic sales.

No doubt that India is a very important market for the City. 28% of City’s sales within Honda’s Asia Oceania region (Jan – Aug 2022) are from India alone. Even with such sales traction, India never got City RS or even the 1.0L turbo petrol City that other Asian markets get. That engine could prove to be a strong point for Honda with both, current and future cars in India.

2023 New Honda City Getting Updated

This engine is held in high regard in Asian markets where it is offered. City sales in India are not dwindling. That being said, they’re not something to write home about either. Honda has even offered Buy now, pay in 2023 offer as well. In Thailand though, there is a new development. One that might give that shot in the arm it needs amidst new rivals. Let’s take a look.

What exactly are the updates? 2023 Honda City Facelift spy shot from HeadlightMag gives a clear idea as to what one can expect. Will these updates trickle down and reach India as well? We’re not sure, but we are hopeful that they do.

Right off the bat, 2023 new Honda City looks a lot sportier. Headlights and sheet metal still remain identical to outgoing model. That being said, Honda has made changes where it counts. All this, in an attempt to make City look sportier than it does. In that regard, Honda has done a commendable job.

Updates are not likely to be confined to exteriors. As we don’t have spy shots of its interior, we can’t say for sure. Major change that is immediately noticeable is its black grille. It doesn’t get a thick chrome bar and visually, looks larger than before too. A Honda logo is missing, but a production model is likely to get one.

Bumper is camouflaged, yet we can spot design changes with massive air dams on either side that might house fog lamps. Alloy wheels are blackened to give that sporty appeal along with its ORVMs. Also, present are side skirts to add visual flair and at the back, we now have a spoiler. The report claims a redesigned rear bumper as well.

Specs & Launch

2023 New Honda City seems to be formulated in an attempt to prepare for an all-out attack from newly launched Toyota Yaris. It comes with a radically new exterior and interior along with new tech. Even level-1 ADAS features are on offer.

When launched, 2023 Honda City Facelift is likely to get two petrol engine options. A 1.0L turbo-petrol unit that kicks out 122 bhp of power at 5,500 RPM and 173 Nm of torque and a 1.5L petrol Hybrid powertrain that is offered in India as well. If this update makes it to India, it will be a worthy rival for Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus and the likes.

Image Source