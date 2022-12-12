2023 Honda CRF300L Updated With New Colours – KTM 390 Rival

Mechanically, 2023 Honda CRF300L is kept identical to outgoing model with 27.3 bhp and 26.6 Nm

India is a very important market for Honda when its grand scheme of things is considered. HMSI has revealed that India will soon be a manufacturing and export hub for the brand. When it comes to ADVs, a segment that is currently hot, Honda is not very active. At lower end, we have a pseudo-ADV, CB200X and at higher end, we have CB500X and Africa Twin.

In the 300cc to 450cc segment, Honda currently has zero ADVs. This is the segment where most of the action lies. KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW G 310 GS are currently partying in this segment. Will Honda CRF300L MY2023 make it to India? There is a probability as it is already patented in India. Let’s take a look.

2023 Honda CRF300L Refreshed

For starters, there is speculation in place that suggests that Honda is toying with the idea of bringing CRF300L to India. Fueling that rumour, Honda showcased it in one of its showrooms in India. This might be to gain customer feedback regarding the motorcycle. It was interesting that Honda had showcased it in one of its regular dealerships instead of BigWing premium dealerships.

Honda CRF300L is a true blue off-roader. This is a far cry from the CB200X that Honda currently sells. Design-wise, Honda CRF300L refreshed for MY2023 comes with new black hand guards, which are offered as standard fitment on Swift Grey paint scheme. This new shade was not on offer before and is exclusive to MY2023.

This colourway gets side body panels and subframe finished in white, while orange bits adorn its fuel tank. Purposeful headlight assembly and front beak get the base grey finish. Honda’s classic Extreme Red colour scheme with white and blue splashes is also present and gets red hand guards.

Mechanicals

Honda has made zilch changes to its mechanicals. There was no need for changes to begin with, as CRF300L was very well kitted out as far as off-roaders are concerned. It gets USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both offer 259 mm of travel. Braking hardware includes 256 mm disc up front and 220 mm at the rear.

Due to its massive 284 mm of ground clearance, seat height is pegged at 881 mm. It gets spoked wheels at both ends wrapped with 80/100-21 front tyre and 120/80-18 at the rear. 2023 Honda CRF300L continues to get a 296cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 27.3 bhp and 26.6 Nm.

This is plenty of performance when its 140 kg kerb weight is brought into picture. For reference, Hero Xpulse 200 weighs 158 kgs and only makes 18.8 bhp and 17.35 Nm. If launched in India, it will compete against true blue off-roaders like the current Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure. Along with it, the upcoming Himalayan 450, 2023 KTM 390 Enduro, 390 Adventure, Xpulse 300+ and more. Pricing will be at premium end, though.