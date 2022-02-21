2023 Honda CRV Patent Leaks Online – Global Debut Later This Year

The current fifth-gen Honda CR-V on offer gets two seating layouts in international markets including five- and seven-seat

Honda Cars India has turned very vocal, after rumours surfaced over their exit from the Indian car market. The Japanese brand was quick to squash these rumours with a fiery statement. However, there are no two ways about it but Honda’s passenger vehicle lineup in the country has drastically reduced in the past couple of years. The company currently retails four models out of which only two models- City and Amaze bring in most of their sales volume.

Lack of a proper SUV in the lineup has been hurting the Japanese auto giant for a long time. The last proper SUV by Honda in India was the CR-V. Unfortunately, it didn’t receive an update post transition to BS6 emission norms in April 2020. However, Honda is reportedly planning to address this issue by launching a string of new SUVs across markets in the coming few months.

2023 Honda CRV Emerges

An image is doing rounds on the internet which is speculated to be a design patent for the next-generation CRV. Local media reports in Japan suggest that the new-gen model of CRV is in the making and is expected to debut by the end of this year or early 2023.

The current fifth-gen CR-V made its debut in 2017 and received a comprehensive makeover in 2020. Reports further reveal that the upcoming sixth-gen CR-V will be replacing the current model in its home market while the fifth-gen model will continue to serve North American markets for the time being. The leaked patent reveals significant styling updates for the new CR-V over its predecessor.

2023 Honda CRV – Exterior Design

The most prominent change is witnessed at the front end which involves a new grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern. Flanking the redesigned grille are sleeker and wider projector headlamp units connected to each other by a thick chrome trim placed above the grille. The front bumper hosts a wide air dam and L-shaped splitters on both sides. The bonnet appears to be flatter, putting more angular distance between itself and A-pillars.

No significant updates are seen on the side profile of the new CR-V with a clean and understated look of the old model carried forward. However, its clean looks are punctuated by a sharp shoulder line running from the headlights to the taillights. Amplifying its SUV appeal are black plastic claddings on wheel arches and door sills.

Alloy wheels shown in the patent image are simple 5-spoke units, although the production-spec model could wear slightly more premium wheels. Though there are no images of the rear end of the new CR-V, it appears Honda has gone the Volvo way with boomerang-shaped taillights.

Powertrain Options

Powering the sixth-gen CR-V will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the current model. Reports also reveal that Honda will also be adding two new hybrid powertrains to the CR-V. One of them will feature a 2.0 litre petrol engine with an electric drive. This powertrain is likely to be borrowed from Honda’s flagship sedan- Accord which delivers an output of 212 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.