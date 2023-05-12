2023 Honda EM1 Electric Scooter Debuts -48 Km Range, Swappable Battery

The Honda Power Pack e swappable battery on 2023 Honda EM1 weighs 10.3 kg and AC charger compatibility is present too

Honda’s first electric 2W for Europe is 2023 EM1. It features a Honda Mobile Power Pack-e removable battery too. The company styled it distinctly to establish a slight departure from design languages used on their ICE scooters. Honda is targeting young audiences and short commuters in Europe.

The company first announced Honda EM1 e in September last year as part of 10 or more electric 2W vehicles by 2025. Honda even intends to go carbon neutral by 2040 and this is a strategic first step towards that future. Buyers can lease, rent, or subscribe to, scooter, battery and charger depending on their country. Battery disposal and recycling are on Honda too.

2023 Honda EM1 Electric Scooter

The company is pitting EM1 as high-quality urban mobility for shorter commutes and makes use of Honda Power Pack e swappable battery network. Pearl Sunbeam White, Digital Silver Metallic, and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic are its colour choices. Honda EM1 e 23YM doesn’t feature pedals, despite having “Electric Moped” (EM) in its name.

The Li-ion battery weighs 10.3 kg and measures 298mm (L) x 177mm (D) x 156mm (H) in size. 50.3V and 29.4 Ah account for a battery capacity of 1.47 kWh. The optional 270W AC charger will take it from 0-100% in 6 hours, and 25-75% in 2 hours 40 minutes. The brushless hub motor is rated for 0.58 kW (0.77 bhp) and peaks out at 1.7 kW (2.27 bhp). Top speed is 45 km/h.

This powertrain combo promises a range of 41.3 km in normal mode and up to 48 km in ECON mode. Honda promises durability too with 2,500 charge cycles. All this is mounted on an underbone chassis and the whole product weighs 95 kg (including battery). 2023 Honda EM1 measures 1860mm x 680mm x 1080mm (LXWXH).

Ground clearance is 130 mm, seat height is 740 mm and wheelbase is 1300 mm. Other componentry include telescopic suspension up front, twin shock absorbers at the rear, front disc and rear drum braking with Combi Braking, 12” front wheel with 90/90-12 tyres and 10” rear wheel with 100/90-10 tyre.

Design and appeal

There is an LCD instrument panel and LED lighting all around. Front LED signature DRL lends a modern and sophisticated look for the design. Long seat, pillion grab rail, sleek and slender design, optional 35L top box, flush foot pegs are notable elements. The under seat storage is just 3.3L and front luggage provisions can hold a 500ml PET bottle and a USB Type-A port charging port as well.

Owners can charge Honda EM1 e with an AC charger at home or use Honda Power Pack e swapping stations too, depending upon the purchase type. In other news, India-spec Activa recently ditched its 6G suffix. Honda will launch Activa electric in India next year.