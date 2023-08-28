2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Price Rs 1.39 L – 10 Yrs Warranty

Honda’s new street fighter comes equipped with segment-first features like USD telescopic front forks and slipper clutch

Honda has launched MY2023 version of its 180cc street fighter in India. This is a potent machine that will take on other popular sub-200cc motorcycles. 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 brings refreshed graphics that will lend more visually aesthetic appeal to the motorcycle. Honda has priced 2023 Hornet 2.0 at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-sh).

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched – The saviour for Honda in premium sub 200cc space?

Styling and design are Hornet 2.0’s key strengths. It has a sinister appeal and offers upmarket hardware and fat rubber when compared to its immediate rivals. The new model features cutting-edge graphics which is its main visual differentiator. There is no 2.0 badging on side body panel anymore.

There used to be more black elements on fuel tank and less so on rear subframe panels. With 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0, that is reversed. Hornet lettering is now larger and engine cowl now gets a white stripe. Styling elements that really stand out and work in 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 are LED headlights, X-shaped LED tail lights, sleek LED turn indicators and macho fuel tank.

Introducing Honda’s latest offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “In line with the government’s regulations, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading its product line-up to comply with the latest norms. Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the OBD2 compliant 2023 Hornet 2.0. Since its launch in 2020, the Hornet 2.0 has received tremendous response and we are confident that it will further bolster its position in the market.”

Commenting on the launch of the 2023 Hornet 2.0, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the new Hornet 2.0. Inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding, it is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. With advanced features and thrilling performance, the new Hornet 2.0 street fighter is a call out to young motorcycle enthusiasts who want to Fly Against The Wind!”

OBD-2 diagnostics compliant

The golden USD front telescopic forks are segment-first and lend a lot of sophistication. Petal disc brakes for better heat dissipation, a fully digital instrument cluster with 5 levels of brightness, sealed chain, hazard lights, key slot on fuel tank are notable elements.

The 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI P2 PGM-FI engine is same as before with OBD2 compliance and E20 fuel compatibility. If there is any malfunction in engine, it lights a warning in instrument screen. This engine makes 17 bhp of power and 15.9 Nm of torque and packs in a slip and assist clutch as well.

Honda is offering a 10-year warranty package for ease of ownership (standard 3-years, optional extended 7-years). Colour options include Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.