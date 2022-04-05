2023 Honda HRV SUV Makes Global Debut – New Design

Details regarding the India-specific SUV from Honda is still sparse but Honda’s SUV lineup in overseas markets continue to thrive

Honda has finally taken wraps of the new HRV for the American market. Based on the underpinnings of the new-gen Civic, this SUV is a completely different vehicle from the HR-V introduced in Asian markets last year. 2023 HR-V will initially cater to North American consumers only.

2023 HRV will replace the current model that has been sold in North American markets since 2014. The new HR-V is larger than the outgoing model since the latter was based on Jazz’s (Fit in international markets) underpinnings.

New Honda HR-V Exterior Design

The Japanese auto giant has shared official photos of the compact SUV, which doesn’t appear to share a single body panel with the Asian and European HR-V Hybrid SUV. Getting into its styling, the American HR-V gets a unique design upfront which features a large octagonal grille with an S-shaped mesh design.

The bumper is the best highlight at the front end which lends the SUV a sporty and aggressive stance thanks to wider air intakes with more prominent faux inlets at each corner. Headlamp clusters are slighter larger and squarer than the ones seen in the current HR-V. Side profile carries the traditional rounded look which gives it a crossover-ish appeal.

The rear quarter profile indicates that the new HR-V is longer than its predecessor and will get larger rear doors, additional room for luggage. Rear end of the SUV also witnessed significant updates in the form of larger wraparound taillamps and a wider tailgate. The rear bumper looks more muscular due to a chunkier body cladding and a body-coloured skid plate.

Expected Engine Options

Under the hood, the new HR-V is expected to feature the two petrol engine options- a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. The former makes 158 bhp while the latter is good enough for 180 horses. Both engines currently power the new Civic and are likely to replace the outgoing HR-V’s underpowered 1.8-litre petrol unit which generated 141 horses.

A hybrid powertrain could also be added to the lineup at a later stage. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be offered with the new HR-V. Honda can also offer an all-wheel-drive system on the SUV which will be offered as a FWD car as standard. Official details of HR-V are expected to surface as the SUV nears its launch.

Honda SUV in India

After the discontinuation of CR-V in late 2020, Honda doesn’t offer a single SUV in its India lineup. The closest thing to an SUV which the Japanese carmaker has is WR-V which can be best described as a cross-hatch. Honda is reportedly developing a new India-specific SUV which is likely to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and other compact SUVs.