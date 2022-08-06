2023 Honda Jazz Facelift Debuts – ADAS, More Power, New RS Variant

2023 Honda Fit/Jazz is currently in its fourth generation and the previous generation Fit is what we get as Jazz in India

Honda is a no-nonsense brand and is popular in markets like North America, Europe, JDM, China, South-East Asia and more. But in India, they are walking on tight string as sales are nowhere near company’s expectations. In Japan, though, the popular Jazz hatchback is getting a subtle facelift for 2023.

3rd generation Jazz was on sale in the USA too, but was discontinued. 4th generation model was launched in Japan, China, Singapore, South Africa, New Zealand and Taiwan. It was launched in Europe and Hong Kong as well, but did not get launched in India. Here, we have the 3rd generation Jazz.

While we still get the 3rd generation Jazz in India, the 4th generation Jazz has got a facelift for 2023. And with it, Honda has added an RS version in the home turf JDM market. RS promises slightly more character and performance from this humble B-segment hatchback.

2023 Honda Jazz Facelift RS

RS for Honda doesn’t mean the same thing as it means to American and European manufacturers. If we see Porsche GT3 RS, Audi RS7, or even Ford’s Focus RS, the RS badge signifies a lot more sportiness than regular models. But in Honda’s ecosystem, RS spec is mostly visual sportiness and in some cases, slightly more performance. This theory is true with Jazz RS as well.

Honda offers multiple versions of 2023 Jazz namely Basic, Home, Luxe, Crosstar and RS. Sportiest of the bunch is RS. All versions get distinct styling cues. RS gets sporty front fascia with updated bumpers, larger air intakes, a rear spoiler and a tasty red RS badge on its grille. On the inside though, new Jazz is mainly carried over with a neatly designed layered dashboard, 9″ touchscreen infotainment screen, electronic parking brake, a 7″ digital instrument cluster and a lot more.

Main distinguishing factor of RS on the inside, is yellow stitching on the steering wheel to up the sporty quotient. Also, Honda offers its proprietary Sensing ADAS safety tech which also featured on City Hybrid e:HEV in India, as standard across the range.

Powertrains & Launch

Since RS version is basically the same as regular hybrid Jazz, it is likely to be fitted with two electric motors combined with a naturally-aspirated 1.5L engine capable of 109 bhp and a massive 253 Nm of torque. This engine is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 in 9.4 seconds and top speed is 175 km/hr.

But on the RS version, we can expect a slight performance bump too. Jazz RS exclusively gets Normal, Sport and Econ driving modes too and gets only FWD layout while Crosstar version of Fit offers AWD. 2023 Honda Jazz RS also gets paddle shifters behind steering wheel to control regenerative braking effectiveness. India launch is not planned. Rumours around the Japanese brand in India also suggest that WR-V, Jazz and 4th gen City will be discontinued.