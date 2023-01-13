2023 Honda Jazz Facelift Debuts – New Sporty Variant, 10 Airbags Standard

Updated 2023 Honda Jazz Facelift powertrain includes two electric motors, a petrol engine, automatic transmission and three modes

At a time when Honda is getting ready to discontinue Jazz from the Indian market, a facelifted version of the new gen Jazz has made its global debut. The Jazz on sale in India, is of the previous gen – which has already been discontinued from many global markets. India did not get the new gen Jazz likely because it was much more premium. Now, Honda has updated the new gen Jazz with a facelift.

Honda has updated the exterior design with a new, more defined grille and a darker headlight insert. Front and rear bumpers have a more sculpted appearance with textured lower sections. The Advance grade has new colours for the alloy wheel design. Overall, these changes aim to enhance the appearance of the Jazz Elegance and Advance grades.

2023 Honda Jazz Facelift – Design Updates

Honda has made revisions to the exterior of the Jazz facelift to enhance its adventurous look. The grille features a pronounced honeycomb design and now wears revised bumpers. Silver inserts resemble underbody protection. Jazz Crosstar variant also has new side skirts that match the bumpers. Alloy wheels have a new finish, and a new exterior colour, Fjord Mist blue has been introduced.

Jazz Elegance and Advance grades have updates to the colour, material, and finish options for the interior. The Jazz Crosstar’s interior has new seat upholstery, revised dash and door cards. Add to this new trim finish for the dashboard, center console, and two-spoke steering wheel.

New Advance Sport grade features an exclusive Urban Gray paint finish, a front bumper design, a sporty lattice grille, gloss black wing mirrors, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the seats are upholstered in a combination of black synthetic suede and grey synthetic leather. Steering wheel, central armrest, and door cards are detailed with a contrasting yellow stitch.

Honda Jazz line-up revisions span all grades. And a new Advance Sport grade further boosts the product range. The new grade features exclusive styling. Refreshed Jazz features a revised e:HEV hybrid powertrain that improves driveability. And adds power and towing capacity without affecting CO2 or fuel efficiency. The updates aim to increase the appeal of the Jazz line-up.

2023 Honda Jazz Facelift Hybrid Specs

Honda Jazz’s latest e:HEV powertrain includes two electric motors, a petrol engine, automatic transmission and three modes for efficiency and refinement. The electric motor has a 14 PS increase in power at 90kW (122 PS). Generator motor has a 8 kW increase at 78kW (106 PS). And the petrol engine has a 7 kW increase at 79 kW (107 PS) without affecting CO2 emissions. Torque is maintained at 131 Nm.

Transmission is improved for smoothness and driveability. Advance Sport grade has a revised suspension for dynamic driving, new dampers for increased traction, and a higher shift point for the petrol engine. The changes aim to deliver a more engaging driving experience. And improve real-world efficiency and refinement.

2023 Honda Jazz Magic seats, and 5-star rating

Honda has added towing capability to the Jazz hybrid 2023 model following customer feedback. All models can now tow 500kg, enabling them to pull small trailers or bike carriers, making the car more versatile. New Jazz has class-leading interior space, thanks to its unique fuel tank placement. Located in the centre of the chassis beneath the front seats helps retain its versatile rear Magic Seats that offer both “fold-flat” or “flip-up” seat flexibility.

New Honda Jazz relies on comprehensive advanced safety features and driver aids. The upgraded camera makes for improved awareness of surroundings. Active safety systems are revised for less intrusion on everyday driving. Traffic Jam Assist function includes steering support from 0km/h and improves crash protection.

With ten airbags, including front occupant knee and front center airbags, new Jazz carries the same active safety technologies that received a five-star rating in Euro NCAP safety tests. New Jazz and Jazz Crosstar will be available for European markets in early 2023.