2023 Honda Scoopy Debuts – Gets Activa Like Smart Key, New Colours

2023 Honda Scoopy retro scooter makes 9 bhp and 9.3 Nm from its 109.5 cc engine

Scoopy is a neo-retro scooter from Honda, which is on sale in many South East Asian countries. It has even been patented in India, as Honda might be toying with the idea of launching Scoopy in India. Ahead of that, Honda has updated the Scoopy scooter to 2023 model year with new features and colour options.

In Indonesia, Honda Scoopy is in its fifth generation. It is offered in four different trims namely Sporty, Fashion, Prestige and Stylish. The main highlight of Honda Scoopy is its design. Especially at the front where a large headlight assembly lies in its apron.

2023 Honda Scoopy Debuts

It consists of a large projector unit, like a jewel held in an oval casing. Turn indicators are shaped like water droplets flanking the headlight assembly in an encircling fashion. On top of this apron is a small protruding element housing Scoopy’s instrument console. Round ORVMs add to its overall retro appeal.

Behind this apron is a storage area including a USB charger for smartphones. It gets Honda’s new smart key that recently debuted in India with Activa on top-spec trim. Side body panels are reminiscent of scooters of the past and blend in neatly with the overall design of Honda Scoopy. There are a total of 8 colours offered with 2023 Honda Scoopy.

With dual-tone shades, Honda offers a contrasting seat, floorboard, apron plastic and decals on side body panels. At the back, we get similar turn indicators like we saw at front engulfing a circular tail light housing. Rear grab handle is neatly designed too and flows with seat contour. Chrome-finished exhaust heat guard adds to its retro vibes.

Specs & Features

Componentry for Honda Scoopy is very similar to that of Activa’s. Front telescopic forks, rear single shock absorber, single-sided swingarm, 12” to 14” wheels, swingarm-mounted engine and more. Honda Scoopy gets front disc brakes and drum unit at the rear. With 4.5L fuel in the tank, Scoopy weighs just 95 kg. Updated 2023 Scoopy now gets Smart Key, a feature which was recently launched in India with the new Honda Activa.

Honda Scoopy retro scooter is powered by a 109.5 cc single-cylinder engine, mostly similar to Activa 6G’s in India. Because it is EURO 3 emission compliant and not EURO 6 (similar to BS6 in India), Scoopy makes 9 bhp of power and 9.3 Nm of torque. Activa 6G’s numbers tip the scale at just 7.68 bhp and 8.84 Nm.

Honda has a premium scooter in its range in the form of Grazia. As seen in December 2022, Honda Grazia sold slightly over 2.5K units, whereas Activa sold 175K units. Honda’s premium scooter offering for India needs more finesse and drama. Something which Honda Scoopy retro scooter has in abundance. We hope Honda considers launching this in India replacing Grazia.