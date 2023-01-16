2023 Honda SUV In 7 New Colours – Creta, Seltos Rival Render

Honda is finally getting a pair of serious SUVs ready for India in a better-late-than-never attempt

To say that a Honda mid-premium SUV for India is long over due is an understatement. While the Japanese automaker let over half a decade slip by with its indecision, MG Motor and Kia entered our unforgiving market with conviction and swept away a huge chunk of the lucrative mid-premium crossover segment that was up for taking.

As we all know, the BR-V and WR-V which were derivatives of a hatchback and MPV respectively didn’t quite make the cut. After getting perilously close to facing the same fate as GM and Ford, Honda Cars India finally seems to have gotten the memo. In what could be considered as a do-or-die move, the company is working on introducing two crossovers – a sub-4m and a Creta-sized SUV.

New Honda SUV Rendering

Likely to be dedicated for the Indian market, the new products are reported to be based on an enhanced version of the heavily localized Amaze platform. The smaller one, codenamed PF2 is expected to be launched later this year while the mid-size offering, codenamed PF2S is said to be ready for 2024.

Honda kick-started the new year by releasing a teaser of what looks like the PF2. That was enough our in-house design specialist Pratyush Rout to come up with a reasonably realistic rendering of its larger sibling which will go against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The first thing that comes to attention is how the design language has been toned down with respect to Honda’s international cars but it still remains modern and easy to look at. The prominent grille with chrome H badge and LED headlamps are familiar while the bumper with accentuated surfaces and a silver chin complements the overall design well without screaming for attention.

A flat roof-line and an equally drama-free profile make for ample cabin room for Honda’s super-talented packaging engineers to work their magic. In fact, we think the interior space and comfort will be the new Honda SUV’s trump card in a highly competitive segment.

Petrol and Hybrid Powertrains

The Honda PF2S crossover is most likely to borrow its powertrain lineup with that City sedan. The range starter is a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol unit which is good for 120 hp and 245 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.5-liter eHEV hybrid version which has an ARAI rated mileage of 26.5 kmpl on board the City. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be available.

It is good to know that Honda is finally committing to the SUV segment in our market but as a late entrant there isn’t much room for error when it comes to positioning and pricing. We hope the new products restore a huge chunk of the brand’s former glory.