2023 Honda WRV New Gen Crash Test – 5 Star Safety ASEAN NCAP

The model tested by ASEAN NCAP was Indonesia-spec WR-V SUV launched recently and if launched in India, will be slightly different

SUVs are in demand. Not only in India, but globally. Manufacturers are launching new SUV models every year. This helps with increase in sales. With the lack of SUVs, Honda India has failed to capitalize on the SUV segment, until now.

Honda India will be launching a compact SUV or a sub 4m SUV around mid-2023 and the same has been teased too. Honda recently launched the 2023 WR-V SUV in Indonesia which was showcased as SUV RS concept last year. Rumour mills suggest this is the one that Honda will launch in India by making it 4m in length.

2023 Honda WRV New Gen Crash Test

This WR-V SUV has now been crash tested by ASEAN NCAP and has scored an excellent 5 Stars. These test protocols vary with respect to Global NCAP’s updated testing protocols under which Taigun, Kushaq and Scorpio N scored 5 stars each. Let’s take a look.

The variant ASEAN NCAP tested was RS trim with Honda Sensing ADAS tech as standard. Currently, Honda City e:HEV is the only one in India to get Honda Sensing ADAS suite. 2023 Honda WR-V SUV weighs 1139 kg and is equipped with a 1.5L petrol engine. Being the top-spec RS variant, it gets side and curtain airbags as standard and is an Indonesia-spec model.

In adult occupant protection, likely India-bound Honda WR-V SUV scores 14.88 points in frontal impact test, 8 points in side impact test, 4.73 points in head protection tech, taking the total to 27.41 points. WR-V SUV gets 2 airbags, load-limiters and pre-tensioners as standard fitment across the range, while this top-spec RS Sensing trim gets 6 airbags.

In child occupant protection, Honda WR-V SUV scored 24 points in dynamic tests, 8 points in vehicle-based tests, 10.06 points in installation of child seats, and 0.73 points for child detection, taking the total to 42.79 points.

ADAS Tech Tests

Because Honda WR-V SUV tested is a top-spec RS Sensing trim, ASEAN NCAP has also tested its active safety systems which aid in prevention of crashes. In safety assist tests, Honda WR-V SUV scored 6 points in effective braking & avoidance, 3 points in seatbelt reminders, 4.37 points in autonomous emergency braking, 3 points in advanced SATs, taking the total to 16.37 points.

In total, Honda’s new SUV scored 77.07 points out of 100 and has been awarded 5 stars. It is not yet confirmed whether Honda is bringing this new WR-V SUV to replace the current WR-V, which is soon to be discontinued. That said, WR-V SUV is a fitting choice for Honda to gain volumes in the sub 4m segment. The 5 star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP will also act in its favour.