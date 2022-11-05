2023 Honda WRV Out On Public Roads – Reveals Road Presence

Quite a few design bits for new-gen WR-V have been borrowed from other Honda SUVs such as HR-V and CR-V

Honda recently unveiled 2023 WR-V in Indonesia, available at a starting price of Rp 271,900,000 (approx. Rs 14.26 lakh). Top-spec variant with ADAS features is priced at Rp 309,900,000 (~ Rs 16.26 lakh). While Honda has plans to boost its SUV portfolio in India, the possibilities in case of new-gen WR-V are currently being evaluated.

2023 Honda WR-V has a sharp profile with distinctive character lines on the bonnet and side panels. It is essentially the production version of Honda Concept RS SUV that was unveiled at GIIAS 2021. Quite a few similarities can be seen, although new WR-V appears to be relatively toned down for practical purposes. In international markets, 2023 WR-V will take on rivals such as Perodua Ativa, Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize.

2023 Honda WR-V features

Some of the key highlights of new-gen WR-V include studded front grille in chrome finish, sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and sequential LED turn signals, mesh-type lower grille, skid plate and trapezoidal fog lamp housing with black inserts.

Side profile has prominent wheel arches, thick body cladding, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, roof rails, shark fin antenna and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At rear, the SUV has raked tailgate and rear combo lights with LED light bars.

New WR-V is bigger than the outgoing model in all dimensional aspects. It is 4,060 mm long, 1,780 wide and 1,608 mm tall. It offers 220 mm of ground clearance, which is probably one of the best in segment. The SUV has a tapering roofline, which is more noticeable beyond the C-pillar. Available boot space is 380 litres.

Inside, a significant percentage of styling and equipment are similar to that of Amaze sedan sold in India. It includes the dashboard, controls, steering wheel, infotainment system and even the seats. Some key features include 7-inch touchscreen, 4.2-inch interactive TFT meter cluster, leather wrapped steering wheel with tilt function, leather wrapped console box with armrest, leather trimmed seats with red stitching, auto AC and one push engine start stop system.

2023 Honda WR-V specs

Powering 2023 WR-V is a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC motor that generates 121 PS of max power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox. This engine is the same unit used with Honda City sedan in India.

Safety features available with new-gen Honda WR-V include vehicle stability assist (VSA), 6 airbags, hill start assist, ABS with EBD plus brake assist, emergency stop signal, walk-away auto lock and reminder for things kept in second row. Other useful features include Honda LaneWatch for reducing blind spot areas, remote engine start, auto foldable mirror and smart entry system.

Top-spec variant of new WR-V has ADAS features such as collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), lane keep assist system, road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, lead departure notification system and auto high beam.

