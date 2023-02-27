2023 Hyundai Alcazar Gets 160 PS Petrol Turbo – Safety, Design Updates

2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets design updates, 1.5 T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine, 6 airbags standard, and Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature

Hyundai’s Global Sensuous Sportiness is a design philosophy that emphasizes sporty, sleek, and dynamic elements to create an emotional connection with customers. 2023 Hyundai Alcazar has been launched. The new front grille design and upgraded puddle lamp logo featuring the ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem further enhances the overall aesthetics of the SUV.

Updates include a new 1.5 T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine that delivers 160 PS power and 253 Nm torque. Transmission options include 7DCT and 6MT. The 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready, indicating that Hyundai is focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly technology. RDE compliance ensures that the SUV meets the latest emissions standards, while the E20 fuel readiness makes it compatible with the new generation of ethanol-blended petrol. The new powertrain is a strong contender for those who value performance and fuel efficiency.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar Petrol, Diesel Engine Specs

Alcazar 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine offers strong performance with a max power of 117.5 kW (160 PS) and a maximum torque of 253 Nm, which is in line with sporty and dynamic elements of an efficient identity. In addition to its impressive performance, the 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine is the most fuel-efficient powertrain option for the ALCAZAR, with the 7DCT version offering 18 km/l and the 6MT version returning 17.5 km/l. This fuel efficiency aligns with Hyundai’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

Alcazar’s existing diesel engine too is now RDE-compliant. The 1.5 L diesel CRDi engine packs a punch with a power output of 85 kW (116 PS) at 4,000 r/min and a torque of 250 Nm at 1,500 – 2,750 r/min, this engine promises to deliver a smooth and powerful driving experience. 2023 Hyundai Alcazar is now available for booking at Rs 25,000.

Improved Safety and convenience features

MY’23 Hyundai ALCAZAR comes with a range of safety and convenience features. The Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature, which is a stock fitment in the ALCAZAR, enhances the convenience of driving and aligns with Hyundai’s focus on customer experience.

The six airbags as standard across trims, including driver, passenger, side, and curtain airbags is in line with a call for improved safety. In terms of safety, the new updates are a significant improvement from the previous model. The convenience features make the SUV a more attractive option for those who value functionality, while safety features make this 6 or 7 seater SUV a safe choice for families. Launch expected in coming days.

Hyundai ALCAZAR a steadfast volume driver for HMI

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai ALCAZAR with a benchmark defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers. Additionally, we have refined the design of Hyundai ALCAZAR as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution.

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.”