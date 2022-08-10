2023 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied With New Front – Get ADAS Features

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift seems to be very subtle in terms of exterior looks are concerned

Hyundai Alcazar is an extended version of South Korean giant’s most-popular Creta. Alcazar sells in decent numbers as we see in sales charts. But is it as popular as Mahindra XUV700 or recently launched Scorpio N? Not really.

When compared with XUV700, Scorpio N, Safari and the likes, Alcazar is the smallest product in this segment. It also has the smallest diesel engine and makes the least power and torque. Even though it gets a large 2.0L engine, it is no match to Scorpio N and XUV700’s 200 bhp. But now, Hyundai seems to be offering a subtle facelift to keep its product fresh and competitive.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Alcazar may seem like it is just a stretched Creta. In reality, it is exactly that. It lacks the raw immenseness that others in this segment offer. But Alcazar does hold the premium quotient but it lacks premium interior bits like soft-touch plastics. If Tata can give relatively soft-touch plastics on Vista in 2008, we can expect cars costing four times as much to offer it, right?

2023 Hyundai Alcazar facelift was spotted testing on road without any camouflage in South Korea. On a passing glance, one would see no difference with Alcazar which is currently on sale. But if we look closely, minuscule changes are evident on its exterior while interiors weren’t revealed in the spy shots.

For starters, the main difference is its grille. We have come to expect Hyundai products to sport massive grilles and keep expanding with each iteration too. But maybe for the first time in a long time, a grille on a Hyundai has gotten smaller. Okay, it is not physically smaller. But the part which got chrome treatment has shrunken while grille opening is still the same.

A lower chrome strip used to outline entire grille before. But with this facelift, it splits the grille and creates an illusion of a smaller grille. Alcazar on sale gets horizontal chrome studs that look sleek. But those are now replaced by slightly chunkier ones that remind us of Venue’s new grille.

Specs & Features

Literally everything on the outside is the same except for its rear number plate which is now on bumper instead of tailgate as before. But this might not make it to production model as the number plate illuminating lights are still behind chrome strip with Alcazar branding as the model currently on sale.

Alcazar gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charging, climate control, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and BlueLink connected-car tech. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, and front and rear parking sensors. In addition, the facelifted Alcazar is likely to be updated with ADAS features.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift will get the same 2.0L MPi engine making 158 bhp and 191 Nm and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine making 113 bhp and 250 Nm. Alcazar gets 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT choices too. Launch of Alcazar facelift is expected sometime next year. Hyundai is also planning on updating the Creta in India in the coming months.