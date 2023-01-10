2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Launch Soon – 6 Airbags, New Features

In a closely fought contest, new 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift has improved capabilities to take on rivals like Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze

In sub-4-meter sedan segment, Maruti Dzire is the undisputed leader with market share of around 40%. For the second spot, it’s usually a battle between Tigor, Amaze and Aura.

With facelift version of Aura, Hyundai will be looking to improve overall experience for consumers. It has been made possible with a range of updates including cosmetic touch-ups, functional improvements and enhanced safety. 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift booking amount is Rs 11,000.

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift updates

Starting with the exteriors, 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift gets blacked-out radiator grille in 3D mesh pattern, new boomerang design for LED DRLs and refreshed bumper. Side profile has been enhanced with a new set of alloy wheels. While mid-spec variants get dual-tone steel wheels, top-spec variants have been equipped with R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Other visual enhancements seen on 2023 Aura facelift include chrome finish for door handles, blacked-out B pillar and rear chrome garnish. All these updates ensure a sportier, more premium profile for the sedan. The core silhouette and most other features are largely the same as earlier.

Aura has always been one of the good-looking sub-4-meter sedans and the facelift version seems to have done an even better job. Colour options for 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift include Starry Night (new), Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Polar White, Fiery Red and Teal Blue.

Interiors have been updated for a more refined, cosy look and feel. Just like earlier versions, high quality materials have been used to ensure a premium feel all throughout. Some of the key highlights include leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, 3.5-inch speedometer with multi-information display, voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear adjustable headrest, Type C USB fast charger, wireless phone charger and tilt power steering.

Dimensionally, 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift is the same as earlier. It is 3,995 mm long, 1,680 mm wide, 1,520 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Other sub-4-meter sedans have similar numbers and there isn’t any major difference in available cabin space. Four passengers would be ideal for such cars, whereas five adults will feel a bit crowded at rear.

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift performance, safety

With diesel option discontinued, Aura is available with only petrol and CNG options. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor generates 83 PS of max power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a smart auto AMT gearbox. When running on CNG, the engine makes 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. Aura CNG variants have 5-speed manual transmission.

Safety kit has been updated with four airbags as standard and six airbags as optional. Aura facelift also gets burglar alarm and automatic headlamps. Other safety features include electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, immobilizer, emergency stop signal, rear parking sensors and camera and headlamp escort function.