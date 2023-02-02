2023 Hyundai Creta Price Hike Up To Rs 45k – 6 Airbags Standard

The latest Hyundai Creta price hike is across all petrol and diesel variants while the top spec SX(O) petrol variant is excluded from this price increase

Hyundai Motor India Limited, regained its No. 2 position in January 2023 after having been surpassed by Tata Motors in December 2022. Hyundai Creta had a big part to play in these increased sales along with their other cars.

Hyundai Creta, leading model in the company lineup in terms of sales, has been facing regular price hikes ever since it has been launched. Hyundai India has once again introduced a price increase across the Creta variants from Feb 2023. This new price increase ranges between 1.15 percent to 3.93 percent depending on trim levels. Following this latest hike, the Creta petrol and diesel variants now range from Rs 10.84 lakh to Rs 19.13 lakhs (ex-sh).

Hyundai Creta New Prices – Feb 2023

Hyundai Creta petrol variants each get a standard Rs 20,000 price hike. It starts off at Rs 10.84 lakh for the 1.5 MT E trim. This is a 1.88 percent increase or Rs 20,000 higher when compared to earlier pricing of Rs 10.64 lakh. The MT EX variant is now at Rs 11.78 lakh from Rs 11.58 lakh while the MT S sports a new price tag of Rs 13.03 lakh from Rs 12.83 lakh. Prices of the MR S+ Knight have also been increased by Rs 20,000 or 1.46 percent to Rs 13.93 lakh while the SX Executive is at a new price of Rs 13.99 lakh.

Hyundai Creta MT SX and IVT SX are now at Rs 14.78 lakh and Rs 16.25 lakh respectively. IVT SX(O) and SX(O) Knight are higher by 1.16 percent and 1.15 percent respectively to Rs 17.46 lakh and Rs 17.63 lakhs respectively. There is no price increase on the 1.5 IVT SX(O) Knight which continues to retail at Rs 18.34 lakh.

Coming to diesel variants of the 5 seater SUV, the price hike is by Rs 45,000 across range. The Creta E MT now sports a new price of Rs 11.89 lakh from an earlier Rs 11.44 lakh while the EX MT trim is at Rs 13.17 lakh. Prices were also increased for the S MT to Rs 14.44 lakh and S+ Knight MT to Rs 15.40 lakhs.

Hyundai Creta SX EXE MT is at Rs 15.43 lakh and SX STD is now priced at Rs 16.26 lakh. Creta diesel SX (O) MT and AT trims have new prices of Rs 17.52 lakh and Rs 18.93 lakh respectively while top of the line SX(O) Knight AT carries a new pricing of Rs 19.13 lakh from an earlier price of Rs 18.68 lakh.

Hyundai Model Year 2023 SUV Range

In related news, Hyundai Motor India Limited has also introduced several safety and convenience features to its SUV range – Creta, Alcazar and Venue. Starting with the Creta, this SUV now sports a total of 6 airbags as standard, that include driver, passenger, side and curtain. It gets rear disc brakes, adjustable seat belt height and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also gets Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC). Passenger conveniences are enhanced via 60:40 split rear seats which are now offered as standard

MY2023 Hyundai Alcazar is also offered with 6 airbags as standard while there are 4 airbags as standard on the 2023 Hyundai Venue S (O), SX & SX (O) trims. The 2023 Hyundai Venue also gets an updated diesel engine with the 1.5 liter U2 diesel offering 116 hp power and 250 Nm torque with VGT technology. Each of these three SUVs also sport Idle Stop and Go (ISG) while their engine lineup is E20 fuel ready and RDE Compliant.