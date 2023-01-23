2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Base ERA Variant – First Walkaround

The new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS receives 6 airbags as an option and best-in-class safety with over 30 advanced safety features

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Grand i10 NIOS in India. Bookings had been opened ahead of the 2023 Auto Expo. The hatchback continues to be offered in four variants of Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta but receives a new age design, sportier stance and the very best in its class in terms of safety equipment.

It may be recalled that Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS was launched in 2019. It sees high sales each month not only in domestic markets but also globally. In its brand new avatar, with extended exterior and interior updates and a host of new age safety equipment, its sales could reach a new pitch in the months to come.

New i10 NIOS Base Variant – Walkaround

Targeting new age customers, the Grand i10 Facelift is based on four pillars of New Age Design, Innovative Technology, Outstanding Safety and Splendid Interiors. Priced from Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Grand i10 also receives an updated engine lineup and is being presented in petrol and CNG options along with manual and AMT transmissions.

Dimensions stand at 3,815mm length, 1,680mm width and 1,520mm height with a 2,450mm long wheelbase. Base variant of the new i10 NIOS is also seen with a lot of features. It gets 14 inch wheels, body coloured bumpers, led tail lamps, gearshift indicator, keyless entry, manual AC, front power windows, 4 airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, rear parking sensors. Take a look at the first look walkaround of 2023 Grand i10 NIOS base ERA variant below, credited to Gaurav Car Tech.

Speaking about overall features on top variant – Exterior updates include a wider rectangular front grille, projector headlamps, redesigned LED DRLs, new tail lamps and a light bar connecting rear lamp clusters. It also receives new R15 (D=380.2mm) diamond cut alloy wheels. It is being offered in 6 monotone which include Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. It also gets 2 dual tone colour schemes of Spark Green with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

Its interiors boast of a refreshed cabin design with added space and passenger comforts. The new Grand i10 NIOS is seen with a grey interior upholstery with NIOS branding, leather wrapped steering wheel, metal finish on door handles and foot-well lighting. Targeting a younger and more adventurous set of buyers, Hyundai has also introduced updated and more innovative technology on the facelift. It sports a 20.25 cm (8 inch) touchscreen system with smartphone navigation, cruise control, wireless phone charging system and a fast C type USB charger. Features also extend to smart key with push button start/ stop, automatic temperature controls, rear AC vents and smartphone connectivity with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It is in terms of safety as well that Hyundai has updated the new Grand i10 NIOS. It now receives several first in segment features with a total of 4 airbags – of driver, passenger and side offered as standard. These can be extended upto 6 airbags as an option with curtain airbags. The hatchback also boasts of safety equipment such as parking assist with rear parking sensors, rear camera, hill start assist, vehicle stability management and electronic stability control. There is also a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), day and night inside rear view mirror and automatic headlamps among its safety equipment.

Powertrain Options

The new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS facelift is being offered with petrol and CNG options which are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. There is a 1.2 liter Kappa petrol engine that makes 83 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The 1.2 liter petrol + CNG is capable of 69 hp power and 95.2 Nm torque. Manual gearbox is offered as standard while the AMT gearbox is on offer across all variants except the base Era trim. Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 NIOS with a factory fitted CNG kit. The hatchback also boasts of McPherson Strut front suspension along with Coupled Torsion Beam Axle at the rear along with Gas Type Shock Absorber. Braking is via disc brakes at the front and drum at rear.

Offering a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty which is extendable upto 7 years is another exclusive feature on the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS which also gets 5 years of Shield of Trust Running Repair Package and Shield of Trust Super Maintenance Package. The facelift will continue its rivalry with other hatchbacks in its segment such as the Tata Tiago, Maruti Swift and Ignis.