2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Spied In India – New Swift Rival

2023 i10 Nios facelift to focus on cosmetic enhancements; hardware specs to remain unchanged in most parts

After around 3 years it was launched in India, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is prepping up to receive its facelift version. While earlier a test mule was spotted in South Korea, this time another test unit has been seen in India, near company plant in Chennai.

As i10 Nios competes in a price-sensitive segment, major functional upgrades are unlikely. i10 is already a well-equipped car, rivalling the likes of Maruti Swift, Tata Tigor, Tata Punch and Renault Triber. i10 Nios is expected to be launched in 2023, which is when next-gen Swift will also debut. A refreshed i10 Nios will be better placed to take on new-gen Swift.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios spied

Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Raja. Along with the India-spec Grand i10 NIOS, he has also spied the export spec left-hand drive version. Even though camouflage wrapping has been used at the front, side and rear section, it’s not too hard to guess the new features.

Most obvious is the updated LED DRLs that have a quad design. The current i10 Nios has arrow-shaped LED DRLs. Other features such as projector headlamps and design of fog lamp casing appear to be same as earlier. There could be some subtle changes to the front grill, but it’s not very clear due to the camo.

Side profile looks largely the same as earlier. One exception is the new set of alloy wheels that look sportier in comparison to the ones used with existing model. Rear section could also get some touch-ups such as refreshed tail lamps.

When it was spied in Germany last time, the new Grand i10 test mule was seen in a sky blue colour shade. Assuming this shade is introduced here, it will be a new addition to existing colour options available for the hatch. The sky blue shade seems to compliment the car’s design aesthetics, making it a lot more desirable. As of now, i10 Nios in India does not have a dedicated blue shade. The only exciting colour shades available for i10 Nios are Fiery Red and Aqua Teal. The others are the usual white, silver and grey.

Inside, 2023 i10 Nios facelift could get features such as updated dashboard with new design elements, new instrument console, spruced-up interiors and refreshed upholstery. A larger touchscreen could also be possible, but it is to note that i10 Nios already has best-in-segment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

Same engine options

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift in India will continue with the existing engine options. There’s the 1.2-litre petrol motor that churns out 83 PS of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and smart auto AMT. Users looking for peppier performance can choose the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 100 PS and 172 Nm. It is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission.

For fuel savings, i10 CNG is the preferred choice. However, power and torque output is reduced to 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. i10 Nios CNG is available with only 5-speed manual transmission.