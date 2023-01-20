Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Launch Price Rs 5.68 L Petrol – Rs 7.56 L CNG

With visual updates, functional improvements and enhanced safety, Grand i10 Nios facelift has better capabilities against rivals

Although not the top-selling product in its segment, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios generates consistent sales every month. The numbers can work out better in future, as i10 facelift packs in a range of updates including multiple 1st in segment features.

Speaking about sales, Grand i10 sales was reported at 1.06 lakh units in 2022, having surpassed 2019 pre-covid sales of 1.02 lakh units. It contributes to 19 percent of company sales at 31 percent market share.

Hyundai i10 Nios Facelift Prices

Prices of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift starts from Rs 5.68 lakh, ex-sh for the base petrol 1.2 Era variant and goes all the way to Rs 8.46 lakh for the top of the line Asta AMT variant. CNG variants are priced from Rs 7.56 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Hyundai’s strategy to offer best-in-class and first-in-segment features has always been a crowd-puller. i10 Nios facelift gets 1st-in-segment feature such as side and curtain airbags, footwell lighting, Type C front USB charger and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Other updates include glossy black front radiator grille, refreshed LED DRLs and LED tail lamps with connected design. Colour options include monotone Titan Grey, Polar White, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green and Teal Blue. Dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Spark Green with Phantom Black roof.

Features, Engine Specs

Interiors have been spruced up with features like refreshing grey upholstery and unique wavy pattern on the dashboard. i10 Nios facelift gets cruise control and best-in-segment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. Other features include eco coating technology, rear AC vents, emergency stop signal, rear power outlet and cooled glove box. Safety has been improved with electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist control.

Hyundai i10 Nios facelift features the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor. It generates 83 PS of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. Bi-fuel (petrol with CNG) option is also available with facelift versions of i10 Nios and Aura. When running on CNG, the numbers drop to 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. CNG variants have only 5-speed manual transmission. In 2022, monthly CNG units sold accounted for 5k units.

Safety has also been improved, making i10 compliant with upcoming stricter safety norms. Hyundai’s entry-level portfolio looks a lot more robust now with the facelift versions. i10 competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis and Tata Tiago.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The new Grand i10 NIOS is designed to perfection with best-in-class safety features, sporty and youthful exteriors and stylish interiors enhancing the trendy appeal and advanced convenience for the enthusiastic Indian youth to experience “More to life” by ushering in a new era of agility, innovation, and sustainability. The launch of the new Grand i10 NIOS is a significant step towards bolstering Hyundai’s philosophy of “Beyond Mobility” and capturing the interest of young Indian customers. With its future-ready technology including RDE compliant & E20 Fuel ready engines, distinct design, ebullient look and outstanding safety promise, the new Grand i10 NIOS is paving the way to a new era of a high-value, clean and safe mobility experience.”