2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Brochure – New Features Vs Maruti Swift

With launch set to take place in the coming days, bookings of the new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS opens at token amount of Rs 11,000

Hyundai Motor India Limited is set to introduce the new a heavily updated Grand i10 NIOS at the 2023 Auto Expo. Feature updates have been revealed and bookings have also commenced at Hyundai dealerships and via the company’s booking site while prices have not yet been revealed.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS comes in with special focus on best in class safety, new age design and state of the art technology. It also receives a bevy of 6 monotone and dual tone colour options so as to instantly appeal to a younger segment of buyers in India.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Brochure

In terms of its exterior design, the Grand i10 NIOS gets a host of feature updates over its current counterpart. It is to be offered in a total of 6 monotone colours of Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue and Fiery Red. Dual tone colours will also be seen on the i10 NIOS in a new Green with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

Dimensions stand at 3,815mm length, 1,680mm width and 1,520mm height with a 2,450 mm long wheelbase thus gaining in length by 10mm over its earlier counterpart while other dimensions remain unchanged. McPherson Strut suspension in the front and Coupled Torsion Beam Axle at the rear along with Gas Type Shock Absorbers enhance ride quality while the Grand i10 NIOS gets disc brakes in the front for better braking performance.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS exteriors boast of an ameliorated façade with a black radiator grille, projector headlamps, re-positioned LED DRLs and body coloured bumpers. Connected tail lamps, a revised boot lid and new diamond cut alloy wheels will also be a part of its feature updates along with a shark fin antenna.

New Grand i10 NIOS interiors also get updated with a more spacious and stylish cabin. The 5 seater hatchback comes in with grey upholstery with piping and NIOS embossing, a leather wrapped steering wheel and footwell lighting.

New Features Vs Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS competes with the Maruti Swift. It now gets many new features, which are first in segment. These include a total of 30 safety features. It gets 4 airbags as standard and 6 airbags as an option which include front driver and passenger airbags and side and curtain airbags.

Tyre pressure monitoring system, central locking, automatic headlamps, hill assist, parking assist rear defogger along with ESC, VSM, HAC, ABS and EBD are a part of this list of safety equipment. The Grand i10 NIOS also sports child seat anchors, keyless entry, burglar alarm, seat belt reminder and impact sensing along with speed sensing auto door lock.

With special target to younger buyers, updated technology is a major attraction in the new Grand i10 NIOS. It receives a fast USB charger Type C, cruise control, a 20.25 cm (8 inch) touchscreen display unit with smart phone navigation, smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart key with push button start/stop, automatic temperature control and voice recognition and rear AC vents.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS comes in with a choice of three engine options. These include a 1.2 liter Kappa petrol manual, 1.2 liter Kappa petrol Smart Auto AMT and a 1.2 liter Kappa petrol with CNG options. The 1.2 liter Kappa petrol engine makes 83 hp power at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm with manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.2 liter CNG motor offers 69 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

As on date the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS retails at Rs 5.43-8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the facelifted version with its feature, safety and technology updates could come in priced higher. The new i10 NIOS will continue to rival the Maruti Swift in its segment.