2023 Hyundai HB20S Sedan Debuts With Venue-Like LED Tail Light

Both HB20 facelift and new HB20S sedan will share the same engine options and much of the equipment list

Developed exclusively for sale in Brazilian market, Hyundai HB20 supermini has been launched in its facelifted avatar. It may appear to be similar to i20, but HB20 is an entirely different car. One of the key differences is that it supports flex-fuel engines. There are plans to launch flex-fuel cars in India as well, but that may take some time.

At the HB20 facelift launch, Hyundai had a surprise in store in the form of unveiling of HB20S 2023 sedan. It shares the same platform as that of HB20 supermini. 2023 HB20S sedan gets a similar set of updates, as introduced with HB20 facelift. Prices of 2023 HB20S sedan have not been revealed. It is expected that the sedan will be available in showrooms in October.

HB20 facelift features and specs

HB20 is currently the most popular passenger car in the Brazilian market. It was introduced in the country in 2012. It is now in its second generation, which was launched in 2019. HB20 facelift gets a lot sportier with the application of Hyundai’s new design language, as has been seen across global markets with cars like new i20 and Creta.

Front fascia has undergone some major changes, as evident with the new studded grille, sleek headlamps with DRLs and integrated turn signals, and faux air vents on the sides. While side profile is largely the same as earlier, HB20 facelift has been equipped with a new design for the alloy wheels. Rear section has been completely revamped, featuring full-width LED taillights, refreshed bumper and revised tailgate.

On the inside, the dash layout looks familiar to that of the current model. It has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It utilizes a mix of fabric and leather upholstery. Much of the updates for HB20 facelift will be available with top-spec variants. It includes features like new digital instrument console, reverse camera, auto AC, wireless charging and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other highlights include voice recognition and Bluelink connectivity suite that has multiple remote functions.

Hyundai HB20 facelift has been launched in Brazil at a starting price of 79,290 Brazilian Real (approx. INR 12 lakh). It will rival the likes of Fiat Argo and upcoming models like Chevrolet Onix supermini and VW Polo Track.

2023 HB20S sedan

Exterior styling and equipment list upgrades are largely the same for 2023 HB20S sedan. Interestingly, the LED tail light setup is very similar to the new Venue launched in India. Engine options will also be the same for HB20 facelift and 2023 HB20S sedan. There are two engine options, a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated (NA) unit and a turbo motor of the same capacity.

The NA unit generates 79 hp of max power and 100 Nm of peak torque. It is available with only 5-speed manual transmission. The turbo unit makes 118 hp and 172 Nm and has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Updated versions of the supermini and sedan will also be sharing the same set of safety features. It includes 6-airbags, ESP, traction control and hill start assist. Users can also choose optional features available with Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite. It includes blind spot monitoring, adaptive high beam, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and driver fatigue detector.

