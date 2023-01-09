2023 Hyundai i10 NIOS, Aura Facelift Dealer Dispatch Starts – Launch Soon

Spied on test last year, new Hyundai Grand i10 facelift and 2023 Aura facelift are getting ready for launch

With Phase II of BS6 Norms set to kick in from April 2023, car makers are prepping their popular models to comply with the updated emission norms. Those that aren’t very popular and aren’t economically viable to make them comply, will be axed. There are 17 cars in total that are being discontinued from Indian car market from April 2023.

Speaking about Hyundai, Grand i10 NIOS and Aura are their entry-level vehicles, as the Santro was discontinued in 2022. Both of them deliver decent sales. In fact, i10 NIOS is regularly featured in India’s top 10 selling cars list. Grand i10 NIOS hatchback and Aura sub 4m sedan are currently generating around 10,000 units per month in sales for Hyundai. And thus, these two have been deemed worthy by Hyundai to meet RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms and live on.

Hyundai Aura, i10 Facelift

Sources tell Rushlane that Hyundai will be launching new Grand i10 NIOS and Aura with updated engines in the coming days. Apart from that, they will also be getting a minor facelift. Thanks to these updates, expect prices to be increased for 2023 Grand i10 NIOS and Aura.

Something similar was seen with Honda Amaze recently. Not only did Honda update Amaze’s 1.2L petrol engine to meet new stringent RDE conditions, but there were also slight chrome garnish additions to provide more value for Rs. 30,000 increments. Amaze prices now start from Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-sh) for base E trim.

Dealer dispatch of new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS as well as Aura facelift have commenced. Production has already started and first batch of these new cars have been shipped from Hyundai India plant in Chennai to dealers across India. It is just a matter of time before vehicles arrive at showrooms. This way, Hyundai can prepare its entry-level offerings to sustain the Phase II of BS6 norms under RDE conditions.

What To Expect?

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS was launched in August 2019 while Aura was launched in January 2020. There has been a good 2.5 – 3 years since they were launched and a minor facelift will keep them fresh. Spy shots revealed new LED DRLs in the front along with revised front and rear bumper. On the inside, expect new fabric, minor changes and new features.

To make NIOS and Aura comply with RDE regulations, there will be changes made to the 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol engine. Especially the exhaust gas treatment processes to make them emit fewer pollutants. This engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm. It is likely that power and torque output figures might get revised slightly. Diesel is no longer on offer, as Hyundai discontinued diesel i10 and diesel Aura in 2022.

Hyundai i10 NIOS and Aura are also offered with 1.0L turbo petrol engine. This is a more powerful option, delivering 99 bhp and 172 Nm. CNG will continue to be on offer too. A price increment between Rs. 20,000 and 40,000 is expected and launch is likely to happen soon.