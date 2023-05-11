2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Debuts – Gets ADAS, New Alloys, Features

Upon launch in India, Hyundai i20 facelift will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza

Test mules of i20 facelift have been spotted overseas multiple times in recent months. The hatch has now been unveiled in Europe. It is expected to go on sale later this year. India launch is likely to take place at a later date. i20 is currently in its third generation, which was launched in 2020.

2023 i20 facelift gets sportier styling and new equipment, which can help improve competencies against rivals. While it gets only the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor in Europe, India-spec i20 facelift is likely to continue with the existing powertrain options.

Hyundai i20 facelift – what’s new

Visual tweaks for 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift include subtle changes to the front fascia. Mild updates are there for the front grille and LED DRLs. The hatch has a refreshed bumper and comes with redesigned air vents towards the edges. Another change is the positioning of the Hyundai logo. As compared to the existing model that has the logo placed on the grille, i20 facelift has the logo on the front section of the bonnet. The design of the bonnet remains unchanged.

Side profile of 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift is largely the same as earlier. However, it does get a new set of alloy wheels. There aren’t many changes to rear profile, with the exception of a refreshed bumper design. It gets a sporty blacked-out section, along with a more prominent faux diffuser element.

Colour options have also been updated for 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift. Three new colour options have been introduced – Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl and Lucid Lime Metallic. Earlier colours that have been carried forward are Atlas White, Aurora Grey Pearl, Phantom Black Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl. Some of these colour variants are also available with black roof option, which have been carried forward.

On the inside, Hyundai i20 facelift 2023 gets a revised instrument cluster. Users have the option to choose a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. There is also the option for a 10.25-inch touchscreen. The hatch gets a new Lucid Lime interior theme. This particular shade has been used as accents across the air vents, doors, and stitching on steering wheel, seats and gear lever gaiter.

Hyundai i20 facelift – improved safety

Safety has been improved with i20 facelift. It gets new ADAS features such as lane keep assist and an updated forward collision warning system. Optional ADAS features include rear cross traffic collision avoidance and blind spot collision avoidance. There is also an option of smart cruise control that can adjust the vehicle’s speed based on navigation data.

In Europe, i20 facelift 2023 will continue with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. It will be available in two states of tune, one with 99 bhp and the other generating 118 bhp. Transmission choices include 6-speed iMT and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. In India, i20 has the 1.2-litre petrol motor as well. It makes 83 PS with the 5-speed manual and 88 PS with the IVT gearbox. Torque output is 114.7 Nm.

When launched in India, 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift will be looking to achieve higher sales numbers. In CY 2022, Hyundai i20 was second in the list of best selling premium hatchbacks. A total of 75,572 units were sold, with a market share of 21.41%. However, the gap is quite big with Maruti Baleno that sold 1,85,665 units in CY 2022 and commanded market share of 52.59 percent.