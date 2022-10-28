2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Spied Testing For First Time

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift will not get diesel engine as more stringent RDE (Real Driving Emissions) norms kick in from April 1 next year

i20 has been one of the most iconic products for Hyundai. First generation was launched way back in 2008 and since then, the hatchback has been of stark importance not only in India, but in many other countries. In India, it is marketed as a premium hatchback measuring under 4 m in length.

Currently, in its 3rd generation, i20 has been one of the most sought-after premium hatchbacks after Baleno. Apart from Baleno/Glanza, i20 also competes with Altroz and Jazz. Launched at the end of 2020, i20 has not been fettled with much. Sure, we got the sporty N Line model which got certain mechanical enhancements over the standard model.

Now, 2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift has been spotted for the first time. The spy shots have emerged from somewhere in South Korea. Global debut is expected sometime next year. Given the fact that India is an important market for i20, we should see it hit our shores soon after its global debut.

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift

The test mule spotted is clad completely with camouflage, revealing nothing but its overall silhouette. The overall back shape looks to be identical to the outgoing model. Changes are likely to be evident at the front, though. Revised bumper, grille, DRL design and headlight design are likely to see a slight departure from how they look now.

On closer inspection, wheel design looks similar to the outgoing model too. Apart from changes to front fascia, 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift will get more feature rich on the inside.

What to Expect?

Right now, i20 sports a 10.25” touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and a bevy of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control. On top of these, Hyundai is likely to add front ventilated seats, rear disc brakes.

ADAS features are currently the talk of the town. Hyundai is said to offer level-2 ADAS features on Creta facelift and upcoming new-gen Verna. It would be overkill to offer these features on i20, considering its price. Hyundai might surprise us, though.

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift will not be offered with a diesel engine option – as more stringent RDE (Real Driving Emissions) norms kick in from April 1, 2023. When launched in India, it will compete with Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and the king of premium hatchbacks, Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

