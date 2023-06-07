2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift spotted in India – New Alloys, Dashcam ?

With the new Hyundai i20 facelift, we expect the same set of powertrains along with transmission options as current model

i20 is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India. Currently in its 3rd gen avatar, Hyundai is set to give it a mild facelift. First set of test mule spy shots surfaced from Europe (BC3) and now, similar set of changes are likely to feature on India-spec i20 (BI3). The company launched the facelifted model in Nov 2020.

Closing three years from launch, Hyundai is updating it with a facelift. This will be a very subtle facelift and will not depart significantly from current model. Hyundai i20 facelift test mules surfaced in India for the first time and we can expect it to launch by the all-important festive season.

Hyundai i20 Facelift launch plans

As seen in spy shots, Hyundai has camouflaged it only from front and rear. At the sides there is not a single change, other than new alloy wheel design. These new wheels are still a 5-spoke design, just executed differently. Hyundai has made the wheels more angular and geometric in nature.

From front and rear, we don’t expect radical changes. Think i20 Elite’s first facelift. Spy shots reveal Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy, similar to the current model. Front will feature a slight redesign. The company seems to be making it a little sportier than it currently is. We expect a larger grille, redesigned LED DRL in headlights, and a sportier bumper with fog lights.

Other notable changes are likely in the rear. A new tail light LED signature is probable. Hyundai might even offer entirely new tail lights as well. Redesigned rear bumpers and tail gate are possible too. On the inside, there will be very few changes. For starters, this test mule features a dashcam on the inside.

Dashcam is something that Hyundai offers in Venue N Line and will offer in upcoming Exter. This is a handy feature that will add value to customers. Other than that, we hope Hyundai offer ventilated seats as well.

No changes mechanically

Hyundai i20 facelift will feature the same set of engines as before. Standard i20 buyers can choose between a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol (82 bhp, 115 Nm, 5MT, CVT) and 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm, 7DCT). While i20 N Line buyers get the same 1.0L turbo petrol engine, with a choice between 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Features in current model include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, LED projector headlights and fog lights, rear AC vents, a sunroof, cruise control, and more.

We hope Hyundai considers launching an ‘Active’ crossover version of i20 as it used to with 2nd generation model. We say this because Maruti Suzuki has launched Fronx, which is a crossover version of Baleno to bridge between segments. Rivals include Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Fronx, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza.

Source