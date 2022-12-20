2023 Hyundai Kona New Gen Debuts – Petrol, Hybrid, Electric

Current gen Kona EV that is on sale in India gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack – It is likely to be replaced by the end of 2023

Hyundai has pulled the curtains off its Kona lineup today. 2023 Kona consists of four variants. Company says that the design across its lineup was EV-derived and is futuristic in its appeal. It brings Kona to Hyundai’s new design language that we have witnessed on some of its recent products.

Even though all four variants are based on the same universal structure, they get distinct styling to distinguish among themselves. By offering a variety in its powertrain offerings, 2023 Hyundai Kona lineup stresses sustainable mobility. There is a lot of technology-led design thinking inspired by its successful Ioniq 5.

All New Hyundai Kona 2023

Hyundai is offering the Kona lineup in four different variants with varied styling. We have the regular Kona with an internal combustion engine, Kona HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and sporty Kona N Line and lastly, Kona EV. Earlier, Hyundai Kona EV was spied testing with heavy camouflage at Desert Hills Premium Outlet in California, USA.

SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center, said on the occasion that “Upscaled with KONA’s unique character, the all-new KONA confidently expresses its bold and dynamic presence,”. He further added that “KONA has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter.”

In a mission to carve more space for customers, the all new Hyundai Kona lineup has grown significantly. At 4,355 mm in length, it is now 150 mm longer and 25 mm wider than its predecessor. Even the wheelbase has been increased by 60 mm to offer better knee room for rear passengers. Combining all these, the new model should be a lot more spacious than its predecessor.

Hyundai says that they started with the Kona EV first and then transferred its design and transformed it to suit other variants in the lineup. Front fascia is now brand new and features a horizontal light bar that doubles as DRL and below it arranged in a triangular-like housing, LED headlights.

Features & Specs

Kona EV gets a new Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp which has dot patterns instead of the parametric grill design found on Kona and Kona N Line. It gets body cladding all around and has an effect of housing its headlights and taillights in this very cladding. Side skirts and 19” alloy wheels are offered based on variants.

On the inside, 2023 Hyundai Kona gets dual 12.3” horizontal displays. One for infotainment and the other for the driver’s instrument cluster. Other features include a single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, ADAS, and a lot more. Powertrain specs for both Kona EV and the rest are not yet revealed. Hyundai will divulge further information in the coming months.