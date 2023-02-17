2023 Hyundai Mufasa SUV Debuts – Features New Design, ADAS

Powertrain duties on Hyundai Mufasa are taken care of by a 2.0L petrol engine kicking out 160 PS of power with a top speed of 187 km/h

Beijing Hyundai has recently unveiled Mufasa SUV for China. If Mufasa’s name rings a bell in you, there was a character in Disney movie ‘The Lion King’ playing Simba’s father. Speaking of the vehicle, it is a crossover SUV by Hyundai for the Chinese market.

There is a lot of mix and match done by Hyundai to formulate Mufasa’s design. It is an odd mix of Kia Sportage, Kia EV6, Hyundai Tucson and others. They all combine to create a vehicle that would be very convincing with a Kia badge on it instead of a Hyundai. This is a compact SUV powered by a 2.0L Petrol engine.

2023 Hyundai Mufasa SUV

Hyundai Mufasa first images are out via China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website. Mufasa gets X-shaped design elements just like we see on a Kia Sportage.

There are smartly designed headlight elements at the side, flanking a large grille with a Hyundai badge. Below that, we can see the ADAS module. This grille is offered in either a gloss finish with a silver Hyundai logo or a matte finish with a black Hyundai logo.

It is a little unusual to see Kia’s external design elements used on this scale on a Hyundai vehicle. Usually, Hyundai follows a different design language than its Kia counterpart. At the rear is where we see heavy design influences from Kia EV6.

From the side, it resembles the wild design language used on a Tucson. There are aggressive lines and creases lending Mufasa a chiseled look. In the pictures, we can see that Hyundai is offering three sets of alloy wheel designs with the Mufasa crossover SUV.

Features & Specs

Other notable design elements include a shark fin antenna, LED light bar connecting tail lights, sporty rear bumper, a large panoramic sunroof, ORVMs finished in black with cameras, grey applique on C and D pillars and more. There are no pictures of Mufasa’s interiors yet. That said, we can expect it to bear some kind of semblance to the Kia Sportage.

Hyundai Mufasa measures 4475 mm in length, 1850 mm in width, 1686 mm in height and weighs 1910 kg. Mufasa’s dimensions are in line with Kia Sportage short-wheelbase offered in Europe and not Sportage offered in USA with a longer wheelbase. A sole 2.0L petrol engine does duties on Mufasa with 160 PS of power, capable of hitting 187 km/h. Upon launch, it will sit above the Creta in the company line-up.