2023 Hyundai Venue Facelift Variants, Features Leak – Petrol, Diesel, N Line

On top of regular 2023 Hyundai Venue facelift, N Line variants get a lot of additional goodies like rear disc brake, throaty exhaust and more

Hyundai Venue has been one of the most sought-after sub 4m SUVs in India. In Hyundai’s portfolio, Venue sales are second to only Creta’s, where SUVs are concerned. In our earlier report, we had revealed the spec bump and power bump in MY 2023 Hyundai Venue FL. Now we bring you complete variant-wise features. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Avinash for sharing exclusive details on 2023 Venue facelift.

Hyundai is offering both 1.2L and 1.0L petrol engines. With a diesel powertrain, power is now increased to 115 PS, up from 100 PS. In terms of diesel engine power figures, Venue is now in line with Creta. The petrol range starts with E trim while diesel trim starts with S+ and Venue N Line starts with N6. The 1.0L turbo petrol starts with S(O).

2023 Hyundai Venue Facelift Petrol – Variants and Features

195/65-R15 tyres clad on steel rims with wheel covers are offered on all variants but SX(O). 215/60-R16 is offered with SX Diesel trim and petrol S(O) trim gets stylised steel wheels with 1.0L petrol. Front airbags, pre-tensioners, central locking, immobilizer, and auto door lock are offered as standard. Side airbags are added from S(O) and curtain airbags are added from SX(O) with petrol engines. Diesel trims get curtain airbags from SX trim and N Line in N8.

Hyundai is offering Keyless entry, TPMS, and auto headlights starting from S trim and auto day/night IRVM starts from S(O). With diesel trims, auto IRVM is only offered with SX(O). With petrol trims, LED projector headlights, cornering lamps, DRLs, and LED taillights are offered from S(O). But with diesel trims, these features start from SX along with puddle lamps and lastly, with N Line these are offered from N6.

Speaking about interior features, adjustable front headrests are standard, but rear ones are only adjustable with SX trim onwards. Leather steering wheel and gear knob, rear reclining seats, rear seat armrest with cup holders and more features start with SX trim on both petrol and diesel. Turbo petrol options get paddle shifters, drive modes and more. Hyundai “leather” seats are made of fabric and PU and are offered only with SX(O).

2023 Hyundai Venue Facelift Diesel – Variants and Features

A 4.2” TFT display and front center armrest is standard on S trim and above. Trendy features like an electric sunroof, automatic climate control (FATC), push-button start with smart key, wireless charger, cooled glove box, and folding ORVMs start from SX trims with both petrol and diesel and N6 trim with N Line variants.

Turbo petrol variants get a remote engine start function from SX trim. Rear AC vents with USB charger, all four power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs are offered with S trim and above. The rearview camera starts from S(O) in petrol variants and S+ in diesel variants. Cruise control, rear washer and wiper, and other features start from S(O) in petrol variants and SX in diesel variants. Hyundai has removed rear seat recliner and armrest from Diesel SX.

2023 Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift Features

On top of all these, driver’s seat is power adjustable in SX(O) trims of all variants and N Line’s N8 trim exclusively gets dashcam feature too. An 8” free-standing touchscreen takes care of 2023 Hyundai Venue FL and N Lines’s infotainment. This is offered from S Trim and above and features wireless smartphone connectivity and steering-mounted audio controls. Telematics are offered with SX trim and above. These are standard on N Line variants.

Speaking of N Line, it gets additional features like rear disc brakes, throaty exhaust and a lot of red elements to highlight its sporty credentials. Ambient lighting is standard on N Line variants and is only offered with top-spec trims with regular Venue. Launch is scheduled in a few days. Bookings have opened unofficially at dealer level. Speaking about 2023 Venue prices, expect a minor price hike over current Venue.