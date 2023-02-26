2023 Hyundai Verna White Colour Spied – LED Tail Light, New Alloys

2023 Hyundai Verna Reveals Fully Redesigned Connected Rear in Latest Spy Shots from Korea

Hyundai’s design evolution is on full display in the new spy shots of the 2023 Verna’s rear end, which have now leaked online. Spied fully undisguised in South Korea during TVC shoot, the upcoming new sedan is wearing the branding of Accent. In India, it will be launched as Verna.

This is the first undisguised spy shot of the new 2023 Verna, seen in white colour. While Hyundai had previously released sketches of the front and side of the new Verna, enthusiasts were eagerly awaiting a closer look at the rear design. It features a slim and defined tail lamp design that connects across the rear of the car.

2023 Hyundai Verna Rear Design

Compared to the H-shaped tail lamp design seen in the Elantra, 2023 Verna’s taillamps appear to be sharper and bracketed. This is thanks to the evolution of tail lamp clusters, which have become slimmer. The turn signals and reversing lights appear to be separate. The tri-line reversing light unit sits just below.

There’s a dotted light arrangement above the connected beam. Rear reflectors are also set up in a tri-line configuration on the sides of the body-coloured faux skid plate. Angularities of the rear side panel converge just above the highest point on the tail lamp, creating a sleek and modern design.

With its energetic and adaptable design language and futuristic features, new-gen Verna is fully transformed. But don’t take our word for it – just take a look at the incredible large parametric grille commanding full attention in the sedan’s front fascia. This iconic element has fast become synonymous with brand signature. This is just one of many exciting features that set the new Verna apart from competition.

One of the most notable changes is 3-segment headlight configuration for a sleek and sophisticated unit. This extends to the taillight design philosophy too. The front lip is quite so sharp, you might mistake it to be a teaser for a much sportier car! The LED DRL strip spans the width like a perfect radiant ray of light. A nod to Hyundai’s commitment to cutting-edge tech and innovation.

Hyundai Verna 2023: A Stunning Transformation with Sensuous Sportiness Design

The rear too benefits from a connected taillight. A connected synergy. Verna is in essence a not so big sedan but it makes a statement. And is perceived to be bigger than it is at first glance. An elongated silhouette, lean form, and sleek contours set the tone.

Built to create a lasting first impression. And all those contours, chiselled panels, flowing lines, curves and profiles come together in a dance of shadow and light. Hyundai ties it altogether with its Sensuous Sportiness design language styling philosophy. And those alloy wheels are large-ish. But what appeals most is its form fitted finish to closely follow the shape of the wheel arches. Tailored to fit the curves and contours for a neat and sleek fast-back side profile. And no, these swanky alloys aren’t expected to be offered with all variants..

2023 Hyundai Verna Variants, Bookings open

The highly-anticipated new Verna is set to hit the market with a bang. Launch day is March 21, 2022. For a comfortable ride for your daily commute, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be available in 4 trims – EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Expect nothing but the best from the top-of-the-line SX and SX (O) trims, which will feature the powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The two other trims will be equipped with the reliable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. When spied testing previously, the test mule had ADAS. Top variant will come with ADAS enabled safety features. It’s prudent to wait for launch. But for those who are sold, Hyundai India has opened bookings for 2023 Verna for a grand total of 25k.

Overall, the latest spy shots of the 2023 Hyundai Verna’s rear end reveal a significant redesign that showcases Hyundai’s commitment to sleek, modern design. With its slim, defined taillamps and connected design, the new Verna is sure to impress car enthusiasts and continue Hyundai’s legacy of sleek and sophisticated design when it hits the Indian market next month. It is unclear whether the exact design seen in the unit spotted in Korea will be used for the Indian market.

