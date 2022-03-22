2023 Hyundai Verna New Gen Spied – Looks Bigger And Wider

New-Gen Hyundai Verna could make its global debut towards the end of this year while launch in India is expected to take place in 2023

The mid-size sedan segment recently received a boost in the form of Skoda Slavia which was launched a few weeks back. It has been praised for bringing back fresh life to the sedan space which has lost its charm somewhat in recent years due to the advent of more compact and mid-size SUVs.

Along with Skoda, its German alliance partner Volkswagen will also be bringing its own iteration of a mid-size sedan to India very soon. The company officially unveiled the upcoming Virtus recently which is based on the same platform as Slavia. With new attractive offerings in the segment, it becomes imperative for other manufacturers to take cognizance.

Hyundai currently offers Verna in this space which is currently the second best-selling sedan in the mid-size segment after Honda City. Verna is slated to get a generation upgrade soon and test mules of the upcoming model have already been spotted on a couple of occasions in recent months. Fully disguised test mules of the new-gen Verna have been spied once again somewhere in Korea.

2023 Hyundai Verna New Gen Spied

Despite the camo, we can decode a few crucial details about the 2022 Hyundai Verna from the latest spy shots. For example, it gets a wider front grille that extends and merges into restyled headlamps which is more in line with the new Elantra in international markets.

The headlamps appear to be positioned on the front bumper which suggests that the new Verna could feature a split lighting setup just like its SUV siblings. On the side, it gets a tapering roofline that appears to end in a fastback style boot. At rear, it seems to receive angular taillights that are connected by a reflective strip. It also features a ducktail spoiler on the boot lid which lends it a sporty appeal.

Other exterior highlights visible in recent spy shots include a shark-fin antenna on roof, silver-coloured diamond-cut alloy wheels and a flat bonnet. While interiors of the new Verna still remain a mystery, it is expected that the Korean carmaker will make some changes to its interior styling with more features onboard.

Expected Powertrain Options

Internally codenamed Accent BN7, the new-gen Verna is expected to carry forward the same engine options as the current model. At present, Verna is offered three engine options including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (114 bhp and 144 Nm), a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (114 bhp and 250 Nm) and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill (138 bhp and 172 Nm).

In the upcoming Verna, engine options are expected to come with mild-hybrid tech in order to meet the latest and more stringent CAFE norms. The mild-hybrid technology will offer features like automatic start/stop and brake energy regeneration. Apart from this, the new Verna is also likely to offer higher fuel efficiency figures in each power mill. 2023 Verna prices will be in line with the competition.