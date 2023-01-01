2023 Hyundai Verna Sedan Render – New Design, 160 PS Engine

New-gen Hyundai Verna will have its task cut out, as new rivals VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia have taken significant share in segment

Hyundai is working on new-gen Verna, which is expected to make its global debut in a few days at the 2023 Auto Expo. Launch in India is likely to be in mid 2023. New Verna faces an uphill task, as this segment has evolved rapidly with launch of new products such as Slavia, Virtus and Honda City Hybrid.

Test mules of new-gen Verna have been spotted on road tests wearing full body camo. To get a better idea of the next-gen model, an imagined digital render has been created by Pratyush Rout. This render is based on the latest spy shots of 2023 Verna.

2023 Hyundai Verna Sedan Render

One of the key changes at the front is Hyundai’s new parametric grille. This is a lot sportier and has already been utilized for some new Hyundai models in international markets. For Indian customers, the new grille is seen on new-gen Tucson.

Front lights have been updated, with the headlamps now featured in a new design. While sleek LED DRLs are placed on top, the headlamps below come in quirky trapezoidal shape. Corners have chiselled deep grooves that have triangular-shaped fog lamp housing. Bumper has also been updated for a sporty look and feel. Bonnet appears to be the same as that of current model.

As compared to the curvy door panels on stock variant, side profile has been enhanced with bold sharp lines. The sedan also gets a new pair of diamond-cut alloy wheels. Even the test mules have been spotted with a new pair of alloy wheels. It will also get ADAS enabled features.

At rear, imagined 2023 Verna gets a sloping roofline and split LED tail lamps. The latter looks sportier with its unique crystalline elements. Rear bumper has been updated in a piano black finish. On the inside, it will get twin-screen setup, as was seen in the 2023 Verna spy shot.

New-gen Verna powertrain

Engine options for current Verna include a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5 litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. The 1.5 litre petrol motor generates 115 PS of max power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and IVT. The diesel motor makes 115 PS / 250 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The turbo petrol motor makes 120 PS / 172 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DCT.

In the new 2023 Verna, the 1.0 liter turbo petrol will be replaced with a more powerful 1.5 liter turbo motor. This is expected to deliver 160 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. It will be offered with a 7 speed DCT while a 6 speed MT could also be on offer.

In addition, Hyundai could offer hybrid option to achieve compliance with stringent CAFE norms. Hybrid powertrains will also be able to deliver higher mileage, something that will be a significant benefit for users in prevailing situation. A recent example is City Hybrid that has claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl. This is even better than entry-level Alto hatchback that offers ARAI certified mileage of 22.05 kmpl.