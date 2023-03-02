2023 Hyundai Verna Spied At Night – LED Headlight, Tail Light Detailed

The new gen Hyundai Verna receives a ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language and comes in with ADAS feature

The next-gen Hyundai Verna will be launched in India on March 21, 2023. Bookings have commenced for the mid-sized sedan at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Sold as the Accent in global markets and as Verna in India, these latest spy shots come in from Korea where the sedan was seen during a TVC shoot.

2023 Hyundai Verna comes in with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design and sports several changes where its exterior makeup is concerned. Interiors have not been detailed as on date but estimates reveal that the cabin too could see some radical changes in terms of style and comfort.

2023 Hyundai Verna Spied At Night

One of the biggest talking points of the new Verna has been its design. Some have criticized it while some have loved it. The design language is completely different to the previous gen Verna. Highlighting these design changes are the unique LED DRLs in the front as well as the rear.

Latest spy shots show the new Verna’s LED DRLs in detail. This is the first time we get to see the LED DRLs in action, giving us a real world idea as to how the sedan would look out on the road at night. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Adwait Salve for sharing the update.

New-gen Verna will be offered in four trims – EX, S, SX and SX(O). Its spy shots draw attention to the numerous changes seen in its exterior design, more particularly its lighting features at the front and rear. It boasts of a connected light feature in the front in a 3 slim light DRL panel setup to form a connected beam stretching the width of the bonnet. It is this same feature that is also seen on models such as the Grandeur and Sonata.

Other design elements in the front also include a new grille flanked by LED headlamps. On its sides it receives sporty creases running from A Pillars to C Pillars. Hyundai has also added a new set of LED tail lamps along with a light bar stretching across the expanse of its boot. New alloy wheels, angular wheel arches, a sunroof and body-coloured faux skid plate will also be a part of its exteriors.

2023 Hyundai Verna will get ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System. This offers safety features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert, etc. Other safety equipment will include a total of 4 airbags as standard on the base trims while top spec models will get 6 airbags. Features will also include TPMS, front parking sensors, ESP and traction control. Apart from this, the new Verna will also see a new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen and BlueLink connected car technology. It will also sport a new digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai Verna – RDE, E20 Compliant Engines

2023 Hyundai Verna is positioned as a petrol only model. The base EX and S trims will draw power via a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine making 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. The SX and SX(O) will get a 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit making 160hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT automatic gearbox. Both these engines comply with new RDE and E20 norms.

Where pricing is concerned, the new Verna could be priced higher by around Rs 60,000-1 lakh over its current counterpart. One can expect it to be priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 19.00 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia, recently updated Maruti Ciaz and soon to be launched Honda City facelift.

