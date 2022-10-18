2023 Hyundai Verna Spied In Detail While Exiting Company Plant

Next-gen Hyundai Verna spied again, expected to get ADAS and completely revised interiors

In the current calendar year Hyundai India has channelized its energies towards updating SUV line-up. Some of the key highlights include introduction of all new Tucson and updated Venue (and Venue N-Line). They are also planning to launch the updated Creta. However, for the past few months, we haven’t seen any action from Hyundai in the mid-sized sedan segment. That though is about to change pretty soon.

Hyundai has started testing the new gen Verna. It is yet to make a global debut. Ahead of that, spyshots of 2023 Verna have started circulating on the internet. We now have two sets of spy shots, one shared by Arun Jain and the other by Vasanth H. One set was spied while the 2023 Verna was on test in Delhi NCR, while the other was clicked while the company was exiting company plant in Chennai.

2023 Hyundai Verna Spied

Both test mules were covered in similar camouflage and had design details hidden. However, the spyshots do give us a hint that the 2023 model will feature a large front grille. We expect it to have a ‘parametric jewel’ design, inspired by its larger cousin, Tucson. At the rear, the test mule featured split tail lamps which were mostly connected by a light strip, like most new-age Hyundai models. Overall, 2023 Verna is expected to look sharp, and have some inspiration from Elantra and Sonata.

While exterior design of 2023 Verna is still partially predictable, there is almost no detail available on interiors of 2023 Verna. We are hopeful that the new cabin setup will bring in some improved space for rear passengers, as this has been Verna’s Achilles heel for sometime.

In terms of tech and creature comfort features, it is fair to assume that Hyundai will load 2023 model to the brim. An all-digital instrument cluster, large infotainment system along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front ventilated seats and loads of connected car features are expected to be part of Verna’s brochure.

Powertrain

Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to continue with same powertrain options which we see on the current model. These include 2 petrol motors and a turbo diesel. The naturally aspirated 1.5 litre petrol motor dishes out 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or an IVT.

The sportier 1 litre turbo petrol motor dishes out 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. The turbo petrol motor comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard. The turbo diesel motor dishes out 115 PS and 250 Nm of max torque and comes with option of 6-speed AT and 6-speed MT. Hyundai may introduce mild-hybrid technology, which will include auto start/stop tech and regenerative braking. International markets might also get a plug-in hybrid version, later in future.

Once launched, 2023 Hyundai Verna will compete with the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia. If Hyundai brings in ADAS, Verna will be the second model in the segment to get ADAS, after the Honda City Hybrid. Entry-level price of Verna should be around INR 10-11 lakhs while the fully-loaded trim could command a price tag of around INR 19-20 lakhs (ex-showroom).