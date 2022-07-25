2023 Hyundai Verna Spied With New Alloys – Launch Next Year

Upon launch in India, new-gen Hyundai Verna will compete against the likes of Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz

Mid-size sedan segment in India is currently going through a transition phase. While the segment isn’t as raging anymore as it was a decade ago, the arrival of new models has infused fresh life into this space. The introduction of Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus have spiced things up in the sedan segment.

Hyundai Verna has been a strong player in this space and second to only segment leader Honda City. The sedan made its debut in India in 2017 and received a mid-cycle facelift in 2020. The Korean carmaker will soon be upgrading the mid-size sedan for a new generation model.

New-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied

Test mules of the new-gen Verna have already been spotted overseas on a couple of occasions. It has also been spied in India. Until now, the test mules spotted were wearing single tone silver alloys. But the latest spy shots of 2023 Hyundai Verna show the sedan wearing new dual tone alloys. Like previous spy images, the latest testing prototype was seen heavily wrapped from top to bottom.

Internally codenamed BN7, the new Verna could make its global debut towards the end of this year whereas it is speculated to hit showrooms in India sometime in 2023. Although covered under heavy wraps, the latest spy shots suggest that the new-gen Verna will offer a completely new experience as it is slated to follow the Korean brand’s latest design philosophy- Sensuous Sportiness.

Hence, it is expected to borrow multiple styling references from the latest iterations of Elantra and Sonata which follow the latest design template. Upfront, the new Verna will flaunt a wider grille that extends and merges into restyled headlamps. Headlamps appear to be positioned on the front bumper which suggests that the new-gen Verna could feature a split lighting setup just like its SUV siblings.

2023 Verna gets a tapering roofline that lends it a Coupe-like appearance that culminates into a fastback-style boot lid just like its latest rivals- Slavia and Virtus. At rear, it is likely to sport angular LED taillights that are connected by a reflective strip. It is also likely to sport a ducktail spoiler on the boot lid which provides a sporty appeal to it.

The second-gen Verna is expected to sit on a new platform which will make the upcoming sedan marginally longer than its predecessor. This should also translate to a better sense of space inside the cabin. Speaking of the cabin, interiors of the new Verna remain a mystery although we expect Hyundai to offer a bucket load of tech considering the competition in this space.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai is likely to retain the same engine options in the upcoming version of Verna as the current model. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. These engine options are expected to be offered along with a mild-hybrid technology that will improve fuel efficiency figures.

This new mild-hybrid technology will come with features like automatic start/stop and regenerative braking in order to comply with more stringent CAFE norms. A plug-in hybrid version of the sedan is also likely to be added to the lineup at a later stage in the international markets.